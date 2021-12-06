Fortnite Spider-Man skins & weapon: Where to find the mythic Web-Shooters

There are no shortage of skins in the world of Fortnite and speculation has been high as to who would be added next. A popular choice was a certain web-slinger to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it would appear those who guessed Spider-Man would be added to Fortnite were correct!

Spidey is indeed coming to the game as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass and there is more than just one version of him coming – you will have several Spidey-skins to choose from.

We have detailed those and everything else you need to know about Spider-Man’s Fortnite debut below! So if you’ve recovered from the map-flipping antics of the weekend’s Fortnite live event, keep on reading for all the details on Spidey’s first swing into Fortnite.

Where to find the Spider-Man mythic Web-Shooters in Fortnite

Not only can you get the Spider-Man skin in Fortnite, but you can also get his mythic Web-Shooters which will help with traversing the island in style.

Interestingly, while the official release of the Web-Shooters is meant to be on Saturday 11th December 2021, you can actually get hold of them early – if you happen to have a spare 400 gold bars knocking around.

If you need more gold bars to get to 400, then that is your first step. So make your way around the island and collect them and when you have, move onto step two.

Now you will want to head to Greasy Grove and when you are there you will find an NPC named Guaco in the Mexican restaurant.

Exchange the gold for the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters with Guaco and that’s it, job done!

If you’re more of a visual learner, the video below will show you how to get the Spider-Man mythic Web-Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3:

How to unlock Spider-Man outfit in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass

First things first, you will need to make sure you have reached Level 80 before you can dress as the friendly neighbourhood superhero.

If you are already there, then it is time to spend some V-Bucks on the season 3 Battle Pass – 950 of them to be exact. You’ll also need nine Battle Stars to get him and you get five each time you level up, so it shouldn’t take you too long.

All the Spider-Man skins you can unlock in Fortnite

So far we have two skins revealed for Spider-Man, but we are assured that more will follow.

First up is the traditional Spider-Man suit which you can see below!

The second that has been added is Symbiote Spider-Man, a cool dark alternative to the suit we all know and love. Whereas the main Spidey suit costs nine Battle Stars, you’ll just need eight for this one.

We’ll keep this list updated when we get word on what the next Spider-Man skin will be – here’s hoping we get Spider-Ham!

