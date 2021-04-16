Fortnite hide and seek creative map codes (April 2021) – best map codes this month

One of the oldest games in the world is Hide and Seek, and even as grown adults we still enjoy the odd game of it – especially when we can play it without leaving the sofa!

Well, we are in luck then as thanks to Fortnite Creative, we have many different maps that we can try out that are all designed to give us an epic Hide and Seek experience – and there are some really fun ones out there too!

Fortnite Creative has given us all sorts of maps with different themes including horror maps, fun adventure maps and the always enjoyable parkour maps that we are a little addicted to.

There is every chance that you are too busy to try out new creative maps right now given the changes and new additions that have come along with the beginning of Fortnite Season 6 and the dramatic end to the Zero Crisis event. We got an updated map, some animals to tame and the addition of new fresh skins.

But if Hide and Seek sounds like a fun way to pass some time, here are some of the best Hide and Seek maps that you can play right now, and we have included the codes so you will be able to jump straight in!

How to use a Fortnite Creative Code

If you’re wondering to visit a custom map using Fortnite Creative Code, it’s a pretty simple process. First things first, boot up the game and pick ‘Creative’ on the home screen.

Then choose ‘Play’ on the next menu, and then ‘Island Code’ on the one after that. You should now see a box where you can put any creative code you like, including the Hide and Seek ones listed below!

Still stuck? No problem! Take a look at the Fortnite Creative section of the website if you want more info.

Best Fornite Hide and Seek Map Codes

Honey, I Shrunk the Skins – 7133-6656-4742

The name of this should tell you what this map is about but just in case you need some clarity – you’ll be hiding and seeking while you are very small and everything else around you is very large!

Ruined Remains 2.0 – 5636-1824-2208

You start with a single hunter who is up against a bunch of time travellers. But as people are caught, they change teams and you will not know who has turned. This one is great fun and the concept is one that really brings something different to the game.

Hide and Seek Mansion – 2984-0520-2397

Considering this is a mansion, it should come as little surprise that the location is a large one – and that means that there are plenty of places for you to hide!

Underwater Labs Hide & Seek – 8860-9125-6937

There are a lot of places to hide on this map, which means it is one that is tough for the seekers! It’s great fun though even if it is one of the trickier maps that you will come across that support the Hide and Seek mode.

Area 51 First Person Hide & Seek – 4909-3532-4209

Having this in a first-person view adds a whole new layer to the hide and seek games as looking around corners is not as easy and you can only see what is directly in front of you.

One Percent Hide & Seek: 8550-2195-4845

The one percent here refers to the elite of society who have all the cash, and you will be doing the hiding and the seeking inside their huge, and costly, home.

Robot Planet Hide & Seek – 0010-9626-0218

Playing Hide and Seek on a robot planet? Yes, please! Not only do we get the fun of that concept, which is a selling point in its own right, but this map also happens to be one of the best designs around!

Hide & Seek Jungle: 3323-2263-4921

Being a jungle would suggest that this would be perfect for Hide and Seek – and it is! Not only do we have hanging houses here, but there is so much detail that has been put into the map and it is a definite go-to for us when we fancy a game

Prop Hunt Infinite – 7263-1478-7522

This one feels full-on retro and given how much we love retro things here, it is little wonder why this is a map we keep returning to. The key here is to disguise yourself as part of your surroundings – but can you do it without getting caught?

1v1 Prop Hunt: 4816-2952-0808

Speaking of prop hunt, how does a 1v1 game of Hide and Seek sound? If it sounds like great fun then this is the map for you! The seeker switches between two alternate rooms here and the goal is to spot your opponent by looking for differences between the two rooms. A quick one this but great fun nonetheless.

