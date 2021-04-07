Fortnite action-adventure map codes: Best creative map codes for action-seekers

Fortnite Creative is one of the many things that keeps Fortnite at the top of the gaming pile, with its popularity showing no signs of slowing down – quite the opposite in fact!

Advertisement

While we are sure the main game is keeping you busy with the launch of Fortnite Season 6, the events of the Zero Crisis finale and the prehistoric map that we now have, along with all the other new additions that include animals in Fortnite, you may be in the position of wanting something else to do.

If action-adventure experiences are your thing, these maps that we have chosen should be right up your street. There are countless maps you can try and while we think these are some of the best, it is worth exploring your options too as you will never run out of new ones to try.

How to use a Fortnite Creative Code

Take a look at the Fortnite Creative section of the website if you want more info.

Head into the game, choose between the following three:

Save the World

Battle Royal

Creative

Click Creative, Play, then Create. There’s an Orange Rift, which takes you to islands – this allows you to create custom maps. For now, you want the featured portals. Fortnite will take you to a custom portal area. Find the portals with the console in front.

We’ve taken a look at the action and adventure maps and broken down the best below.

Best Fornite Action/Adventure Map Codes

The Lost Stone 9454-8941-1120

You are in a dark cave with no idea how you got there and the only way to learn the reason is to find a way out.

Harry Potter Years 5-7 (Find the Coin) – 1366-9308-0219

Hogwarts, Ministry of Magic, Hagrids Hut, Burrow, Dumbledore Office, 12 Grimmauld Place & Malfoy Manor all have coins to find – so get searching.

The Legend of the Prophecy – 8865-8905-6380

A volcano is set to erupt at any moment, but the word is that someone will swoop in to save the day. Will that someone be you?

Diamond Hanz Stonks Deathrun – 7088-3207-2122

Death runs are some of the most exciting things you can do in Fortnite – and this one has five levels that will all provide you with a challenge!

The Survival Training 1422-9935-1638

You’re in a dark room and you don’t know why, but soon you will realise all that matters is your survival…

Volarun – Trouble in the Flying City – 6012-3351-2084

The Flying City is in trouble and you need to take on the puzzles, parkour and secrets it has in order to save it.

Gnome Hunt Adventure Deathrun – 6555-5658-0327

Love gnomes? Love deathruns? Then you will love Gnome Hunt Adventure Deathrun!

Survival On Planet Epsilon – 1217-4131-6277

You have crash-landed on a planet that is not the safest place to be. Your challenge? Get your ship repaired and get out of there!

Mystery at Croft Manor – 0116-9392-3142

You are in the large home that belongs to one Lara Croft – and she is in some serious need of your help!

Escape The Ancient Ruins – 2105-4880-7093

Where are you, and how do you escape? Two great questions, but do you have what it takes to find out the answers?

Planet Purpock – Part I – 0027-8490-4715

Kevolution Energy is hiding some big secrets. Can you find out what they are?

Alverton Hills – 2951-2235-6812

You meet a woman in a dark neighbourhood and you will have to fight, find items and solve puzzles.

Chronicles of Żaneth “Phoenix Awakening” – 6311-3256-8515

Your name is Ikarus and your quest is to discover the legends of the “Singing Phoenix”!

Trials of the Lost Isle – 7330-5299-2783

There are 11 trials to undertake, but only the worthy can complete the lot. Are you worthy?

Halt The Dragon’s Annihilation – 8758-3960-4621

The dwarven kingdom is under threat from a dragon and the only way to save it is to collect coins.

First Person Visual Escape – 1211-9143-2539

Each level requires you to escape in first-person view, but do you have the skills to do it?

Choices 4147-1805-2195

You’re trapped in a simulation. Carefully make your choices as each has a deadly consequence.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.