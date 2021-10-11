Squid Game Fortnite map codes: Play games from the thrilling Netflix series

Netflix’s Squid Game is one of the hottest pieces of entertainment in the world right now, and so it only seems logical that Fortnite fans have been creating their own digital iterations on the show’s grim games. That’s right, folks – the Squid Game Fortnite map codes have started to appear.

Whenever a pop-culture phenomenon rises up, it’s only a matter of time before someone comes up with a way to cram it into Epic Games’ immensely popular battle royale game.

Sometimes these crossovers come from official sources – Superman, Rick & Morty and Gamora from the MCU have all appeared in the game recently, for example – but sometimes fans have to make the mash-ups themselves in Fortnite’s Creative mode.

There are numerous Squid Game map codes starting to appear in Fortnite Creative, and you can read on to learn all about them!

Squid Game Fortnite map codes

Below you’ll find a handy list of Squid Game Fortnite map codes. To visit any of these maps, you need to select ‘Creative’ from Fortnite’s main menu, and then you need to select ‘Island Code’. After that, simply put in the code you desire and the experience will load up promptly.

Squid Game Laboratory – Squid Game Fortnite map code

Map code: 9684-5332-0845

If you’re looking for an all-rounder of a Squid Game experience in Fortnite, enter the code above and you’ll find yourself a lot of fun – this map is a collection of minigames where groups of players must compete against each other. (Side note: did anyone else get a Fall Guys vibe from Squid Game in general?)

Red Light, Green Light – Squid Game Fortnite map code

Map code: 6796-5852-0804

The opening episode of Squid Game gave us Red Light, Green Light, the South Korean version of the classic playground game where you need to stop moving suddenly if you don’t want to get knocked out. There is already a Squid Game VR game based on this unforgettable sequence, and there is also a Fortnite Creative map inspired by it too.

Tug of War – Squid Game Fortnite map code

Map code: 0652-7985-6622

Another playground favourite, Squid Game’s twist on the tug of war has also made it into Fortnite. The code above is your ticket to a rope-based tussle in Fortnite Creative, where you’ll play in a five-versus-five match with other online players.

Glass Bridge – Squid Game Fortnite map code

Map code: 2865-1481-0812

The glass bridge was another memorable sequence in the TV version of Squid Game, and you can relive it in Fortnite if that’s your cup of tea. Simply use the code above and see if you can fare any better than the characters in the show. At least your life won’t be at stake!

Squid Game by Sypher – Squid Game Fortnite map code

Map code: 7268-0342-8131

And finally, here’s another Squid Game experience in Fortnite that compiles a multitude of different minigames into one handy map. Created by a YouTuber named SypherPK, this Squid Game experience has already garnered a fair amount of attention online. Enter the code above when you’re ready, or take a look at the video below for a sneak peek at what this map has in store:

