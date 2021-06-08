Fortnite Season 7 adds Rick from Rick & Morty and DC Superman crossover

After reverting to a primal era last season, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is going all futuristic with an alien invasion theme – with some cosmic crossovers to boot.

One of the most famous aliens in all of fiction is flying into Fortnite as Superman himself will be joining the many DC characters already available on the battle royale, and will be available as part of the Season 7 battle pass.

Joining him will be Rick Sanchez, the fan-favourite misanthropic scientist from wacky sci-fi comedy Rick & Morty who is given a cel-shaded look to match his animated origins.

The two were revealed in the trailer for the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, which teased the new skins and as well as the alien invasion theme for this season.

As with most Fortnite skins, the Superman and Rick skins come with alternate styles that fans have uncovered – including ‘Toxic Rick’ from the season three episode Rest and Ricklaxation, and Superman’s black recovery suit that was recently seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. No Pickle Rick style however…

Rick and Superman edit styles! pic.twitter.com/wvqL43aSrU — ChaosLeaksFN (@TNG_Chaos) June 8, 2021

Other skins included in the Battle Pass are customisable alien Kymera, two Doctor Slone styles, two Zyg styles, two Sunny styles, rabbit Guggimon, and Joey who has an unzipping emote that allows them to change style mid-game.

Several Rick and Morty-themed cosmetics also appear in the Battle Pass, including a Butter Robot back bling, Rick’s UFO Cruiser glider and a rather fitting Hammerhead Morty harvesting tool.

Season 7 sees the return of Battle Stars, which allows players to unlock Battle Pass rewards in the order they like rather than tying each cosmetic to a specific level. You’ll still need to level up to unlock pages of the Battle Pass, however – the Rick Sanchez skin is not available until page ten!

Epic Games also released a story trailer, which explained some of the map changes coming this season, and also saw the return of a familiar member of The Seven…

As expected, Fortnite experienced downtime at 7am on 8th June 2021 in anticipation of the Fortnite Season 7 patch. The patch adds the new Battle Pass and new themed map, and also includes a graphics update for PC players.

