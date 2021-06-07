Fortnite Season 7 patch notes: What’s new in update v17.00

Change is afoot, once again, in the online and ever-popular world of Fortnite as season 6 draws to a close and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is all set to kick off – and by all accounts, it will be adding an influx of aliens into the game.

Season 7 will start on June 8th, and while the developers have been keeping their cards close to their chest with the full details of what is on the way, we have been able to find out a few things that we can expect.

So read on for all we know so far, and check back as we will likely be getting a ton more information any minute now!

Full Fortnite Season 7 patch notes for update v17.00

The full patch notes for the big update still elude us and they likely will not be made available until shortly after the update has been deployed. But we do know of a few things that are on the way when Fortnite comes back online again.

And as mentioned, aliens will be a factor in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and the word is that they will be the type of aliens that like to abduct people – so keep an eye on the skies. Whether this leads to alien-related skins being added to the game remains to be seen, but our fingers are crossed in hope that Mulder and Scully will be running around the map before too long.

Another thing that seems to have been confirmed is that those of you who play on PC will see the game looking better than ever when it returns. Effects will be enhanced, there will be improved post-processing features and look for shadow quality to be given a boost too.

To make the most of the changes, which will include Battle Royale and Creative modes getting better effects for storms and clouds, you will need to make sure your PC is powerful enough to handle it. If you do see it start to struggle, the option is there to go back to the earlier settings and play as normal.

Here are the settings you will need to run Fortnite with the changes on PC:

Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

4 GB VRAM or higher

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

16 GB RAM or higher

NVMe Solid State Drive

Windows 10 64-bit

The servers for Fortnite will go down on the launch day of Season 7 and will be out for around 3 hours. In the UK, that is set to start at 9am so look for the game to be back up, and all season 7 ready, by the time the afternoon starts!

As soon as we have some more detailed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 patch notes to share, we’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest info.

