Fortnite and Ariana Grande rumoured to be planning an online concert

It appears as though we are about gear up for yet another huge event in Fortnite – and this one looks set to feature singing superstar Ariana Grande, who could be the next pop sensation to host a virtual concert in Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale experience.

Of course, there are always loads of events in this online game – when each virtual event ends, fans are like, ‘thank u, next’, and then the team of developers at Epic Games gets to work on delivering another one. Fortnite Season 7 is going on at the moment, bringing fresh weekly challenges every Thursday, but there’s always rumours swirling of one-off surprises that could be in the pipeline.

Rumours about Grande taking to the Fortnite stage first started back in May, and while it has been quiet since then, the story has just started doing the rounds again of late. We should take it all with a pinch of salt until the developers confirm or deny the story, but still, it makes for interesting reading from our pov.

The latest rumour has come from someone who claims to know their stuff about Fortnite scoops, leading to the information being shared on the main Fortnite Reddit. And not only did we get to learn about Ariana, but we also have some speculation about what else could be coming up for the game as 2021 continues.

Word is that the Grande concert was something planned for 2020 that was pushed back – same too with plans to get Lady Gaga into the game to put on a show of her own. Obviously, that did not happen, and now it seems that the new goal is to get them both in the game this year. Coincidentally, shortly after they recently collaborated on Rain On Me.

The report states that a test run for the Ariana Grande has already been held by Epic Games staff, which makes it sound like the Ariana Grande event could be coming to Fortnite sooner rather than later. We’ll be sure to let you know if/when these rumours get confirmed by official sources!

Players of Fortnite will know that Epic Games has done concerts and live shows before, with the most famous music event in the game seeing Travis Scott take to the stage to perform.

But what else does this leak tell us? Well, apparently, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is about to be released, and the word is that characters from that movie, along with Justice League heroes, are hotly tipped to be added to Fortnite.

This sounds plausible because movie tie-ins are very common in Fortnite – the game just did something similar with Space Jam: A New Legacy by adding LeBron James in Fortnite.

Dataminers have also found out about a tie in with Stranger Things that is on the way – and apparently called The Sideways. Don’t expect this soon though as, if it does happen, it will likely not be until Fortnite season 8 at the earliest.

There has also been some information leaked about how this current season will draw to a close and all the changes that will likely bring – but we won’t say any more on that because, and to quote Doctor Who’s River Song (who needs to be a Fornite skin, to be honest), spoilers!

As we learn more about these rumoured upcoming Fortnite events, including the Ariana Grande concert, we’ll be sure to let you know!

