Thanos returns to Fortnite: How to get the skin and play his special mode

Thanos has returned to Fortnite, with the iconic Marvel villain making a glorious comeback in Epic Games’ battle-royale title, complete with a special skin for players to earn and a limited-time mode that you can compete in.

Of course, The Mad Titan is best known for his big-screen antics in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, where it took two movies for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take him down. But this Avengers foe is also a familiar face on the Fortnite map, which he menaced in 2018 and 2019 with some special tie-in appearances that helped to promote Infinity War and Endgame’s cinematic releases.

Despite not having a new film to promote, Thanos is back in a big way this week, with Epic Games and Marvel choosing to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the wrinkly-chinned evildoer’s first appearance in Fortnite.

But how do you get the Thanos skin in Fortnite, and what is the Thanos Cup LTM all about? Keep on reading for all the essential details…

How to earn the Thanos skin in Fortnite LTM

As Epic Games explained in a big blog post about Thanos’ return to Fortnite, players will be able to earn the Thanos skin by competing in the Thanos Cup limited-time mode – but only if they do really well in it. There is also a detailed webpage about the tournament rules, if you want to get into the nitty-gritty.

The Thanos Cup LTM is a Duos event taking place in Fortnite on 21st June 2021, but it won’t be easy to win – you and your partner can try 10 times, within three hours, to earn as many points as you can in this temporary mode, with the top-performing teams in each region being rewarded with the Thanos Outfit and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling.

If you manage to earn eight total points, you’ll be rewarded with Thanos Watches. But only a lucky few – the very best Duos in each region – will win the full Thanos skin! The rest of us will have to wait a little while longer to nab this fresh look.

When does Thanos skin come to the Fortnite item shop?

If you don’t fancy your chances of winning a national tournament, fear not – the Thanos Cup is not the only way to get the Thanos skin! The Mad Titan will soon be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop for the first time.

On the 26th June 2021 at 8pm ET, the Thanos Outfit and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling will become available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Here in the UK, thanks to the hefty time difference, that translates to 1am BST on 27th June 2021.

We don’t yet know the price for the Thanos skin in Fortnite, but you’ll want to make sure you’ve got some V-bucks put aside. If we had to guess how much it will cost? Everything.

