Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges: Start time and Wk 1, Wk 2 and 3 challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is well underway now. We were always told that the finale to the Zero Crisis event was going to be a game-changer and it turns out they weren’t kidding!

The new season is called Primal and, as the name would suggest, things are getting all pre-historic in the world of Fortnite. While we don’t have actual dinosaurs walking around (yet), there is a string of new things to do and see – including animals roaming the land.

More exciting changes are on the way. As well as the new Fortnite map, more skins are coming to the game including a Neymar skin, and the added animal list is only set to grow in the coming weeks.

But while all this is going on, we still have the weekly challenges to do, and now we know all about what is included in week one – with details for weeks two and three also being revealed. Read on for all we know about the challenges you will be facing.

When are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges being released?

As usual, Thursday is the day for the updates to Fortnite and all the new challenges that come along with it – so that’s today, 18th March.

As for the exact time you will be able to access them, it will be at 2pm today – the same time it has been for a while now. All the details are below.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

The challenges for week one are upon us, and below are all the quests you will need to undertake to get the sweet XP on offer. As for that XP, we are still awaiting clarification on how much we will get for each challenge, but we should have that updated for you soon!

Hunt wildlife

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a Hunter’s Cloak

Talk to characters

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Find golden artefacts near The Spire

Craft items (Legendary quest)

Also in week one, there are anomaly challenges that will come along at Tiers 14, 28, 49, 60 and 76 and will be part of the process of getting the cool new skins that are on offer for Agent Jones.

Investigate an anomaly at Lazy Lake

Investigate an anomaly at Shark Island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 Challenges

Looking ahead a little, the challenges for week two have also been revealed, and you can see what they will entail below!

Craft a mechanical bow, a mechanical explosive bow, and a mechanical shockwave bow

Tame a boar

Deal damage with mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

Deal damage with bows

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenges

And let’s look even further ahead now, as we already know what we will be doing when the week three challenges arrive. Yes, one of them does involve flying with a chicken – we’ll be doing that one first no doubt.

Fly 20 metres with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage within 20 metres using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage coloured eggs that are hidden around the map

