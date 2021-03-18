Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges: Start time and Wk 1, Wk 2 and 3 challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges: Start time and Wk 1, Wk 2 and 3 challenges

Chapter 2 season 6 continues its strong start!

Fortnite chapter 2 season 6 skins

Published:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is well underway now. We were always told that the finale to the Zero Crisis event was going to be a game-changer and it turns out they weren’t kidding!

Advertisement

The new season is called Primal and, as the name would suggest, things are getting all pre-historic in the world of Fortnite. While we don’t have actual dinosaurs walking around (yet), there is a string of new things to do and see – including animals roaming the land.

More exciting changes are on the way. As well as the new Fortnite map, more skins are coming to the game including a Neymar skin, and the added animal list is only set to grow in the coming weeks.

But while all this is going on, we still have the weekly challenges to do, and now we know all about what is included in week one – with details for weeks two and three also being revealed. Read on for all we know about the challenges you will be facing.

When are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges being released?

As usual, Thursday is the day for the updates to Fortnite and all the new challenges that come along with it – so that’s today, 18th March.

As for the exact time you will be able to access them, it will be at 2pm today – the same time it has been for a while now. All the details are below.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 1 Challenges

animals fortnite

The challenges for week one are upon us, and below are all the quests you will need to undertake to get the sweet XP on offer. As for that XP, we are still awaiting clarification on how much we will get for each challenge, but we should have that updated for you soon!

  • Hunt wildlife
  • Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons
  • Craft a Hunter’s Cloak
  • Talk to characters
  • Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors
  • Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon
  • Find golden artefacts near The Spire
  • Craft items (Legendary quest)

Also in week one, there are anomaly challenges that will come along at Tiers 14, 28, 49, 60 and 76 and will be part of the process of getting the cool new skins that are on offer for Agent Jones.

  • Investigate an anomaly at Lazy Lake
  • Investigate an anomaly at Shark Island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 2 Challenges

Looking ahead a little, the challenges for week two have also been revealed, and you can see what they will entail below!

  • Craft a mechanical bow, a mechanical explosive bow, and a mechanical shockwave bow
  • Tame a boar
  • Deal damage with mechanical weapons
  • Deal explosive damage to opponents
  • Ride different ziplines
  • Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row
  • Get a headshot with a bow
  • Deal damage with bows

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 3 Challenges

And let’s look even further ahead now, as we already know what we will be doing when the week three challenges arrive. Yes, one of them does involve flying with a chicken – we’ll be doing that one first no doubt.

  • Fly 20 metres with a chicken
  • Hunt chickens
  • Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe, or Stealthy Stronghold
  • Deal damage with shotguns
  • Get headshots with rifles
  • Deal damage within 20 metres using a pistol or revolver
  • Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart
  • Forage coloured eggs that are hidden around the map

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
AQ115 HR

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £25 off a stylish fitness watch – plus free delivery!

Make focusing on your health easier than ever with this exclusive deal

You might like

new pokemon snap

New Pokemon Snap release date: pre-order, price, trailer and all the latest news

Here's what we know about the Red Dead Online 9th March 2021 update.

Red Dead Online update (9th March): Full patch notes revealed

Giacomo Gianniotti plays Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers game.

Exclusive Avengers game Hawkeye actor Giacomo Gianniotti on dogs, dystopia and “difficult” Hulk fight

PlayStation 5 The Future of Gaming event

How to watch PlayStation 5 event in the UK tonight – what time to tune in