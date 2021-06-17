How and where to collect spray cans in Dirty Docks or Pleasant Park (Fortnite Week 2)

The Week 2 challenges have arrived for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and one of the quests tells you to “collect spray cans from a warehouse in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park.”

You need to collect two spray cans in order to complete the quest, and the reward for doing so is 30,000 XP – that’s not a bad incentive to go out and find some spray cans, is it?

Of course, if you don’t fancy picking up spray cans, there are plenty of other things you could do in Fortnite right now: there are new weapons to try, big map changes to check out, and the new skins for this season include Superman and Rick & Morty crossovers.

If you just can’t resist the chance to go hunting for spray cans, though, read on and we’ll explain how to do it!

How to collect spray cans in Fortnite from Dirty Docks or Pleasant Park

There are some major clues in the description for this one – we already know that Pleasant Park and Dirty Docks are the two places where spray cans are waiting to be found. Mark either of those locations on your map and head on over.

In the Pleasant Park region, look for the residential area, and you just need to explore all the garages until you find some spray cans. Watch out for other players that might be doing the same thing!

By the Dirty Docks, the spray cans are all in the warehouses, so just have a good look around until you find some spray cans. And again, you’ll want to be prepared for a fight because you might not be the only person trying to tick off this quest today.

The good news is that you only need to find and interact with two spray cans, so it shouldn’t take you too long to get the job done and earn those sweet experience points.

If you really can’t work it out, though, looking at a video can sometimes help! Take a look at the one below if you need some extra help.

