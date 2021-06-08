Fortnite Season 7 ultimate weapon guide: Every new weapon added and taken away
There are a few new weapons to get to grips with and a new vaulted items and weapons.
New season, new weapons, as the Fortnite saying goes (it doesn’t, we just made that up).
The newly launched Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 takes a bit of a time leap into a world of sci-fi and aliens leaving behind the jurassic. It makes sense then that the weapons get a new fancy upgrade with lasers and alien technology.
There are quite a few new weapon additions so we’ve broken down the Fortnite Season 7 weapons for you, which should help you pick the perfect damage-dealing delight to match your needs and desires.
Check out our guide on all the key Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 weapons below!
Fortnite new weapons
While Season 6 went back in time with primal weapons, season 7 is taking us into the future with alien-inspired technology. There are a few new weapons on this theme.
Rail Gun
The IO’s Rail Gun sounds like many people’s worst nightmare – a sniper that can shoot through surfaces. However the visible targeting beam helps balance it out, and extra damage to Saucers suggests its main use could be to counter UFOs.
Rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary. Damage: 85
Kymera Ray Gun
The Kymera Ray Gun is named after the Kymera skin available in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, and it can fire a continuous beam until it needs to recharge. However while powerful it is less effective against structures – so be careful against builders!
Rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary. Damage: 9
Pulse Rifle
The Pulse Rifle comes not from aliens but from The Imagined Order (IO), an organisation of self-proclaimed Island defenders who claim the weapon is effective at hip firing. Beware however, as the Pulse Rifle is much slower when you aim down sights!
Doctor Slone has a more special version of the Pulse Rifle, however – so if you can take her down at The Aftermath you can wield this more powerful variant.
Rarities: Rare, Epic Legendary. Damage: 38
Recon Scanner
The Recon Scanner also comes from the IO, and does exactly as the name suggests: the gun fires Recon Bolts that marks all opponents and chests in its diameter. It may not be an offensive weapon but the Recon Scanner certainly has tactical use – especially when it can regenerate Bolts automatically.
Rarities: Rare. Damage: 98
Saucers
Firstly, those nifty little Flying Saucers that were in the trailers weren’t just a cinematic, but are available in-game and fully controllable. If you can avoid their teleporting tractor beam and shoot one down, you’ll be able to pilot one and use the built-in abduction beam and energy cannon. Beats a car any day!
Nuts and Bolts
Much like Fortnite season 6 introduced Mechanical Parts and Animal Bones, season 7 will be continuing the crafting mechanic by adding Nuts and Bolts instead. These crafting ingredients can be used to craft familiar weapons from the game’s past – adding nuts and bolts to an Assualt Rifle will craft a Burst Assault Rifle, combined with a Submachine Gun will make a Rapid Fire SMG, and with any Shotgun for a Lever Action Shotgun.
Unlike the Primal variants there won’t be any of these pre-built weapons lying around, so you’ll have to get hands-on with the crafting system to get these classic guns.
Unvaulted Weapons and Items
Every season Epic Games take some weapons into their notorious vault, but also release some new ones – here are all the guns we know so far that are returning in season 7:
- Hand Cannon (Desert Eagle)
- Lever Action Sniper Rifle
- Launch Pad
- Burst Assault Rifle (AUG)
- Lever Action Shotgun
- Sniper Rifles
Vaulted Weapons and Items
As with all new seasons these guns and items have been vaulted and removed from the game:
- Infantry Rifle
- Revolver
- Dual Pistols
- Harpoon Gun
- Vendetta Flopper
- Stink Fish
- All Makeshift Weapons
- All Primal Weapons
Just remember, as we saw last season with the addition of new bows, we should expect new Fortnite weapons to be added in future updates.
Wouldn’t it be cool if Rick Sanchez from Rick & Morty and Superman From DC Comics got their own special weapons? A Portal Gun and some thing from Krypton, maybe?
