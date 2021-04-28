How to find the Unstable Bow in Fortnite – and Rebirth Raven

Bows have been all the rage in Fortnite since the Season 6 Primal update, with the new crafting system meaning they can be upgraded into powerful weapons equipped with fire, poison, grenades or shockwaves.

Advertisement

However, each upgraded bow could only fire one type of special ammo – until now.

Patch v16.30 brought us the mysterious Unstable Bow, which, for the risk-takers among us, may just solve the problem of needing multiple bows to get all the different upgrades.

Here’s how to get the new Unstable Bow, if you dare…

What is the Unstable Bow?

Once upgraded, most bows in Fortnite will only fire either a fire arrow, a shockwave arrow, a grenade arrow or a stink arrow.

However, the Unstable Bow can fire any one of these, but it will be random every time, hence the unstable name.

It may not be the most reliable weapon, but it will certainly make for some chaotic and fun games. Hopefully you’re feeling lucky!

Read more:

How to get an Unstable Bow in Fortnite

Unlike most bows in Fortnite that can be found or crafted, the mythic Unstable Bow can only be bought from a specific NPC (non-playable character).

The NPC in question is none other than Teen Titan Rebirth Raven. Luckily she’ll spawn in the same place every game, a cliff northwest of Sweaty Sands:

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to get the Unstable Bow in Fortnite:

Head to the house on the cliff overlooking Coral Castle northwest of Sweaty Sands. Talk to Rebirth Raven once inside (make sure not to shoot her). Select the Unstable Bow for 500 gold bars once her item options pop up. Press yes to confirm your selection.

That’s it! The Unstable Bow will then be in your inventory, and can be reloaded with regular arrow ammo.

You can then start firing random arrow types. Let’s just hope there’s not an explosive ending if you’re indoors…

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.