How to craft a cloak in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Among the many changes that have been bestowed on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is the inclusion of animals in Fortnite – chickens, frogs, wolves and wild boars so far!

These come following the literal game-changing events of the Zero Crisis event finale that saw the map changed to a prehistoric location – the season is nicknamed Primal to reflect that.

To help you stay out of the jaws of an animal that would happily eat you, you will need the hunter’s cloak, a new item that can now be crafted in the game. It’s quite a simple item to craft and we have all the details you need to know below. Happy hunting!

How to craft a hunter’s cloak in Fortnite

So, before you can get to crafting you need to get to collecting. There are items that you will need to craft the hunter’s cloak but, thankfully, there are not many of them. So first up, head out and find the following items:

Crafting ingredient: Animal Bones x 2

Inventory item: Meat x1

To get the above, you will need to do some hunting. There is not a set location for animals to appear in the game but you should not struggle too much if you just take a walk around the map as they do appear in many different places. Just take the animal out and collect the goods!

Once you have the items, here is how you go about crafting the cloak:

Press up on the D-pad to access the crafting menu

You will see the meat you have collected in the list of items

Choose the option to craft and the hunters cloak will now be yours

Now any animals and creatures that could cause you harm in the game should stay out of your way – take that, wolves!

The hunters cloak is one of many additions to the game that have taken place in this new season. There are new Fortnite skins on the way and some new outfits for existing characters that you can get in the game too and many more updates on the way that promise to give the game a new lease of life once again.

It’s a good time to be playing Fortnite that’s for sure! The big question now is, will the cloak also ward off dinosaurs when they inevitably, and hopefully, enter the game?

