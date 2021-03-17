Fortnite Neymar skin: When is PSG’s Neymar coming to Fortnite?

By now, many of you will have already started to experience what Fornite Chapter 2 Season 6 has to offer with the exhilarating conclusion to the Zero Crisis event that has kept us all entertained for a while now.

The event has given us many different skins from the entertainment world including from the Alien series and many characters from the world of Marvel that have all been welcome additions.

Well, the next skin is not a superhero one (although PSG fans may disagree with that) but a star from the sporting world – Neymar Jr! Here is all we know about his inclusion in Fortnite so far, including when we can get the skin for ourselves.

When is PSG’s Neymar coming to Fortnite?

Among the changes coming to Fortnite include the Battle Pass getting a primal theme with the island looking a tad prehistoric and we already know that skins that will be coming in the near future include Tomb Raider legend, Lara Croft.

So it is surely a surprise to some that another is the Brazilian football star Neymar Jr which leads us to wonder who else from the football world will be getting their own skin in the game – we’ll hope for Teddy Sheringham but we won’t get our hopes up.

As for when Neymar is coming, well the leak came from Twitter user ShiinaBR, someone who is known for reliable Fortnite scoops, and the latest is that it will be coming in the next few weeks – April 28th being the exact date given at the moment.

As for what the skin will look like (other than presumably looking like Neymar), we have not seen the official skin yet and while there is a picture doing the rounds, all indications are that the image is fake and we will have to hold fire for a while before we get to see it.

Neymar Jr himself has not said much on the matter but he has seemingly confirmed something is in the works by retweeting a Fortnite post with a couple of wide eyes above it.

That’s a solid confirmation on the skin for us!

