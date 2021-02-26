Fortnite Alien skins: New update adds Xenomorph, Ripley and Jonesy the cat

The world of Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise is merging with the popular battle-royale game Fortnite. A selection of new skins will add the terrifying Xenomorph creature, Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character Ellen Ripley, and even Jonesy the cat into the game.

Fortnite, of course, is no stranger to pop-culture crossovers. Movies, TV shows, games and even musicians have popped up in Fortnite to promote their products over the last few years. In recent memory, in-game events towards the end of 2020 brought the Marvel characters Black Widow and Wolverine into the game.

And now, it’s the Alien franchise’s turn to shine in the Fortnite spotlight. The event comes at something of an interesting time, seeing as there isn’t a new Alien movie to promote at the moment.

If you’re wondering what this Alien event is all about, and how you can get involved, keep on reading for all the latest details.

What Alien content is coming to Fortnite?

The Ripley skin and the Xenomorph skin are definitely the headline items here, but they’re not the only Alien bits to be joining Fortnite in this update. For one thing, the Xenomorph has a built-in emote called Xeno Menace, which is sure to terrify your enemies.

Ripley has a second costume called the Nostromo Crew Outfit, and there are also a couple of ‘back bling’ accessories to choose from: you could get Jonesy the cat in a special carry case, or a slimey Xenomorph Facehugger if that’s more your thing.

There’s also something called the Space Gear Bundle, which includes the P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe, the Cheyenne Dropship Glider, and even an eye-catching emote that sees an iconic Fortnite pinata erupting from your player like a Chestburster.

When are the Fortnite Alien skins available?

The Fortnite Alien skins and all the other items were dropped into the game very suddenly, so they’re actually available right now! This is all happening as part of the Zero Point event, which is gathering iconic Hunters from the world of pop-culture in the game: The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are among the other characters you can choose from.

How do you get the Fortnite Alien skins?

This is not one of those times when Fortnite makes you jump through various hoops, in the form of the challenges, before you can try on the cool new skin on the block. Instead, both skins and all the other items have simply been added to Fortnite’s in-game store. Head over to the shop, make sure you’ve got enough V-bucks to buy the bits you want, and you’ll be running around looking like Ripley or the Xenomorph in no time.

Is there a trailer for the Fortnite Alien skins?

Yes, there is a trailer for this Fortnite and Alien crossover. It sets the stage for how these characters came to be in the game, even though it is a bit odd to see this oft-gritty sci-fi series melding with the primary-coloured kid-friendliness of Fortnite.

