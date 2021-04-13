Fortnite update v16.20 arrives today: server offline, downtime details and early patch notes

Fortnite is currently down, as you may well have noticed if you tried to open up the iconic battle-royale game this morning.

Advertisement

This Fortnite downtime was planned ahead of time, with Epic Games using this scheduled maintenance window to drop update v16.20 into the game.

But how long will the downtime last, and what will the Fortnite update v16.20 patch notes change about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6?

For all that and more, keep on reading for all the essential information on today’s Fortnite update.

Fortnite downtime today: When will it end?

Judging by the outage-tracking Down Detector website, the current bout of Fortnite downtime began at 6am UK time on Tuesday 13th April 2021.

Although we don’t know the precise end time for this outage, Epic Games did offer some details last night on its official Fortnite Status Twitter account: “This downtime will be of a longer duration than normal”, the developers revealed in a thread of Tweets.

Given that Fortnite downtime normally lasts for two or three hours, today’s longer-than-usual outage may well last for four or five hours. But only time will tell, of course. We’ll keep you updated as we hear more.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Fortnite update v16.20 patch notes

Teasing the content of today’s Fortnite update, Epic Games provided a brief summary of the patch notes in another Tweet from its official Fortnite Status Twitter account.

The Tweet explains that, after the update, you’ll be able to “trick out your ride with new wheels”, “sharpen those bow skills and focus up for a special Duos Cup”, and take part in “50-player matchmaking in Creative.”

It sounds like an exciting update, then, especially for people that love crafting bows and visiting Creative maps in Fortnite.

When the full patch notes are revealed, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.