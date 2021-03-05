When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start? That’s the question on everyone’s mind right now, as Season 5 is getting very close to its conclusion.

Season 5 brought us the Zero Point event, where iconic hunters from the vast pop-culture multiverse came together – including Ellen Ripley and her nemesis the Xenomorph, both of whom joined the fight in a recent Alien Skins pack.

But with the final set of Fortnite Season 5’s Weekly Challenges due to drop soon, all eyes are turning towards Fortnite Season 6. To find out everything we know about when it will start, keep on reading.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 end?

On the official Epic Games website, in the top right-hand corner of the big webpage about Fortnite Season 5, you’ll see a little line of text. It says that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will end on 15th March. This means that the Zero Point event will come to close on that very date. Only time will tell exactly how it plays out, but it seems safe to assume that a door will be left very much open for Season 6.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start?

Although the official Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 release date is yet to be revealed, we can hazard a decent guess based on when Chapter 5 finishes. Since Chapter 5 has a confirmed end date of 15th March, it seems wise to expect that Fortnite Season 6 will begin on 16th March 2021. If this does turn out to be the case, fans should be able to jump straight back into their battle-royale action after installing the new update.

That is, unless Epic Games is planning to put something in between the two seasons. Fans will remember that Epic previously held a big publicity stunt which blew up the Fortnite map and left players staring at a black hole. It seems unlikely that something along those lines will happen again, but given Fortnite’s flair for the dramatic, we can’t fully rule out some sort of gap between the seasons.

Predicted Patch Notes: What do we know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass?

Epic Games is keeping a tight lid on Fortnite Season 6 for now, but it probably won’t be long before an official announcement comes our way. Until that day arrives, though, all we have to share with you are rumours. As you’d expect, speculation is rife surrounding what exactly Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 and its Battle Pass will entail.

There’s a potent rumour that Family Guy’s Peter Griffin will be joining Fortnite soon, but it’s hard to say if that will be a Season 5 or Season 6 thing if it does happen. A season of content themed around animation and sitcoms could be fun, but perhaps hoping for that is something of a pipe dream (despite the fact that Fortnite has gone to some very wacky places before).

There’s also an interesting fan theory going around on Reddit: the portals in Season 5 appear to be scattered around the map in such a way that, when you connect the dots between their positions on the map, the result is something of a cuboid shape. Could there be some sort of giant cube coming to the game, and might that add a focus on verticality and multi-dimensional gameplay to proceedings? Only time will tell, and we’ll bring you all the latest on Fortnite Season 6 as we hear it.

