Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Skins revealed: Leaked outfits, Lara Croft and bundles

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 has arrived today, and it hasn’t taken long for fans to unearth a whole bunch of new skins, cosmetics and other items which are coming to the game.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s no surprise that a big event like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is bringing with it a lot of new skins, but it’s always interesting to see exactly what Epic Games has in store for the loyal fans of its famous battle royale game.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll tell you everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 skins. There’s a whole host of new looks for you to try!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 skins revealed

Epic Games has confirmed that new skins in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 include fresh looks for Agent Jones and Lara Croft. Tarana, Raz, Cluck, Raven and Spire Assassin are also mentioned among the list of new costumes, with Neymar Jr touted to be coming soon to the Island.

Previously, FortniteIntel has shared the following image, which seems to confirm that Lara Croft is among the pop-culture characters being highlighted. As you can see, the iconic Tomb Raider is listed alongside a lot of other Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 skins, and there are even some ‘TBD’ slots which could be filled in later with more surprises:

Epic Games

This image below is also doing the rounds on FortniteIntel, seeming to show an Epic Outfit dubbed The Foundation. Will this be a skin that fans flock to?

Epic Games

Fortnite fans on Twitter have also been finding evidence of new skins. Take the Tweet below, for example, which seems to show the DC Comics character Raven with some new looks:

different raven variants pic.twitter.com/idOD6i1noA — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

Going back to Lara Croft for a second, here’s some evidence from Twitter, which shows she’ll be getting a variety of different appearances in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Lara Croft Variants pic.twitter.com/JWIvoEbHqA — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) March 16, 2021

And finally, for now, it looks like Fortnite’s famous Agent Jones is also on the receiving end of some hot new looks as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 bundles leaked

Also leaking on Twitter are the following images, which show some new bundles for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

It’s clear that Fortnite fans have no shortage of options, then, when it comes refreshing their in-game wardrobe of skins during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. We’ll keep you updated as more skins, bundles and other items are confirmed.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.