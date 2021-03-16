Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 map: Key locations list for the new map

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and with it is the now traditional map changes – and this time it’s a big one.

Advertisement

With the Zero Point collapsing any changes to the Fortnite landscape were always going to be dramatic, but the Season 5 finale event went one step further and erased all advanced technology from the island.

So say goodbye to high-rise flats and modern roads – in Season 6 you’ll be fighting in primitive huts and farmers’ fields…

Fortnite Season 6 Map Changes: New Minimap

As you can see below, reality collapsing during the Zero Point event had quite the impact on the Fortnite map. Gone is the central desert below the unstable Zero Point, and in its place is a primal biome that is slowly spreading throughout the island.

All wilderness within the biome has an orange hue to match the primeval theme, and new Primal PoIs have had all technology erased – so Colossal Coliseum and Salty Towers look a bit different now…

Fortnite Season 6 Map Changes: New Locations

The Spire

As shown in the Zero Crisis Finale event, the mysterious Zero Point is no longer floating in the centre of the map. It has now been contained within The Spire, a rather tall tower that looms over a medieval-themed village.

It’s also the centre of the new primal biome – instead of season 5’s desert, we have a prehistoric forest where modern life is no more…

Colossal Crops

Colossal Coliseum from Season 5 has also had quite the makeover. Taken over by the primal biome that is spreading throughout the island, Colossal Coliseum is now a ruin of its former self, and wilderness has taken over the few walls left standing. In its place is an old-fashioned farming village including huts, trees, and, you guessed it, crops.

Boney Burbs

Yes, fan-favourite location Tilted Towers is getting yet another redesign. After becoming overrun by a desert in Season 5, Salty Towers appears to have been partly converted into a farm, complete with primitive wooden huts, growing crops, and a new orange aesthetic characteristic of the new primal biome.

However, the famous towers are still there – just looking a lot more rickety with wooden platforms and thatched roofs.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.