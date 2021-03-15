Fortnite’s best creative map codes – and how to use them

One of the most popular games of the moment remains Fortnite and with more and more to do, it is little wonder that gamers continue to flock to it for the numerous challenges and game-changing quests that the developers are continually adding.

And with Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 just beginning, there will be lots more coming and some more major developments right on the horizon that will draw us back in all over again – not that we ever really stopped playing.

Another fun feature of Fortnite is that there are a ton of codes that you can use to do all kinds of different things in the game – and here are some of the best of the bunch that we have found.

How to use map codes in Fortnite to access fan-made islands

Before we get started, it might be handy to quickly recap what a Fortnite map code is, and how you can use one. Basically, some talented players like to create custom Fortnite experiences using the game’s Creative mode. And you can access their creations using codes! To input a code, all you need to do is:

Open Fortnite and head to the main menu

Select ‘Creative’ from the game selection options

Press ‘Play’, then select ‘Island Code’, and then press the ‘Enter’ button

And now, when you see the screen pictured above, input the code of your choice, and press the ‘Launch’ button.

Best Fortnite Horror creative map codes

If you like to experience some scares amongst your Fortnite gameplay, there is many a horror-themed map for you to choose from. We have listed a few of the best below, but this is the tip of the iceberg as there are many many more than you can find – and several based on existing popular franchises.

Alien Isolation – 4560-5535-3757

Video games fan know that there is a game called Alien Isolation that is based on the hit Ridley Scott Alien franchise and this map pays homage to that game and the film series. You will be stuck on a spaceship and, as you would expect, you will not be alone…

Pine City: Afterlife – 8974-6823-3966

Your car has been wrecked and you are left with no choice but to make your way through a terrifying forest where there all sorts of things ready to jump out and have you reaching for the light switch. The action really starts when you make it to a mansion and with multiple endings, this one is endlessly replayable.

Quiet Place – 3739-2232-6062

The quiet place has been invaded by an evil spirit and while playing this, you will be asked a series of questions and you will take damage for every wrong answer you give. A different sort of map this but one that is well worth visiting.

Dead by Fortlight – 8099-5981-3796

This one is inspired by the slasher genre and you will be hunted by a killer who wants to take everyone out. The aim of the game is to destroy various generators that are placed all around the map while staying out of the murderers way – which can be tricky!

Best Fortnite Parkour creative map codes

Who doesn’t love a bit of parkour? If free-running is your thing, and you don’t fancy doing it in real life right now, then Fortnite has you covered with a vast selection of maps that are designed to give you an exhilarating parkour experience. Here are some of the best that we have found.

Temple Run – 5001-0003-6492

Light the dynamite to start and then get ready to run for your life. As you make your way through Temple Run, the ground will start to give away behind you and unless you are able to make it through the map quickly, you’ll be falling with it!

APA Parkour University – 5001-0003-6492

There is a hidden teddy bear to find as you make your way through the popular APA Parkour University and if you want a perfect score, you will need to find it. This map is great fun and is one that we are often drawn back to replaying.

The Floor is Lava – 9212-1228-9476

Make your way across the map while trying to avoid the lava that continues to rise the longer you play it. A well-known game now that even has its own Netflix show, it is perfect for the world of Fortnite and even when we lose we still find it to be one of the more enjoyable ones.

Escape Room – 5336-0087-0140

You know the drill with escape rooms by now and the aim of the game is in the name – escape from the room before the time runs out. Escape rooms have been huge for some time and given that we can’t go to an actual one right now, we’ll happily take being able to do one from the comfort of our own home.

Best Fortnite Action/Adventure creative map codes

In the mood for some action and adventure? Well, you will not be short of possibilities in Fortnite – loads of maps have been made to cater for that very need. Here are some we have found, but there are tons more out there for you to give a go.

Swamp Fever – 2190-9236-3896

Swamp Fever is a map that is based on the hit zombie survival game, Left 4 Dead with Swamp Fever being borrowed from the second one. While it may not be the third Left 4 Dead game that we all want, it remains a fun one to play in Fortnite.

Halt the Dragon’s Annihilation – 8758-3960-4621

A giant dragon is on the rampage and is set on destroying your home and the home of a group of dwarves. In order to defeat the dragon, you will need to complete a series of tasks in the hope that it will be enough to take it down.

Fusional Awakening – 6752-2042-6307

There are treasures to be found in this map but collecting them is not as simple as just hunting it all down as the map is filled with all sorts of dangerous things that are set on getting in your way as you play.

Explorers Extravaganza – 5336-0087-0140

There is a particular jewel that your father has always been searching for and your job on this map is to try and track it down. So head into the deep caves that the map has and see if you have what it takes to locate this bit of hidden treasure.

Best Fortnite Zone wars creative map codes

Zone Wars simulate the moving circle endgame of most normal matches but add some twists to the experience. And users have been making their own maps based on this, so here are some of the best that we have seen doing the rounds.

Tropical island Zone Wars – 9745-8769-2935

There is a lot of loot to be found in Tropical island Zone Wars and it is all hidden in a giant floating temple that is rife for exploring. Alongside the riches, you will also be able to find weapons and fish that can be collected.

The Three Towers Zone Wars – 1932-4066-7629

This map is designed to host between 2 and 16 players and takes the zone wars format and places it in a fantasy setting. So tap in the above 12 digit code and see if you have what it takes to get through all this map has to offer.

Realistic 1 v 1 map – 2724-8149-2825

The official description of this map is: “Fight your Opponent in 3 hardcore rounds featuring in-game settings, a destructible environment, and a randomized loadout!”. Think you can handle 3 hardcore rounds? Well give this map a go and prove it.

Desert Zone Wars – 9700-3224-6429

Aggressive building and making sure you have the high ground are key things to remember if you want to succeed here. The desert location is a gorgeous one to look at and the map works best if you drop into it with a large group of friends all ready for battle.

Best Fortnite creative map codes for fighting

Fancy some good old fighting? Well, you will find that in almost all the modes available in Fortnite, but some maps have been made specifically with that in mind. Here are just a few of the many fighting codes that you are able to use.

U.S.S. Enterprise Battle – 3449-9341-0107

It is hard to find a large franchise that has not appeared in Fortnite in one form or another and Star Trek is no exception. This deathmatch takes place on board the Enterprise itself and the closed quarter corridors that the ship has makes it a truly exciting place to get into a firefight.

Mall Mania Update – 1896-0780-3687

A mall is a perfect spot for some good old point capture fun and this proves why. Teams of various classes will all converge and enter an epic battle here as you make your way through this fun location that has all you would expect at a mall from clothing stores to a food court.

St Patrick’s Day Boxfight – 7312-2169-9693

Box fighting is all the rage in Fortnite and with St Patrick’s Day right around the corner, what better time to enter a map that is built with the Irish celebration in mind? Of course, the map will be there all year round so head in and play whenever you like!

Prismatic Boxfight – 5231-8832-9856

“1v1 to 8v8 Box Fight Wars! Box Fighting like you have never seen before!” This map is a gorgeous one to look at, as the name suggests, and offers a very different looking kind of location to play the game in.

Best Fortnite 1v1 map codes

This mode does what it says on the tin. 1v1 puts one player against another, and there are maps that have been made to cater for that experience. They can be a ton of fun – that is, if you are up against someone you have a chance of beating. Here are some codes for you to try out.

Realistic 1 v 1 map – 2724-8149-2825

We mentioned this one above and we’ll mention it again here because as far as 1v1 maps go, it really is one of the best out there and certainly one of the more popular ones.

Geerzy’s Realistic 1v1 Simulator Map – 7285-5234-5699

If you want to get some practice in with a 1v1 scenario that best resembles the sort you will be up against in the main game then this one is for you! You will start between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake and the loadout you get is set to random.

BHE 1v1 Build Fights – 8064-7152-2934

Epic Games have stated in the past that of all the maps that players can go to, this is the most popular one. It is not surprising as this is a great way to get some practice in with some great features that include a button that will destroy all the builds.

Gungame Tournament – 7099-5609-9978

A simple but effective one, Gungame Tournament is great if you want to try and get some practice in with a wide variety of the guns that are available to use. You will cycle through the weapons here as you play and not only is it good for trying new weapons out, it is a ton of fun too.

Best Fortnite Deathrun codes

Do you enjoy running? What about running while the world around you is constantly trying to kill you? If so, then Fornite Deathrun experiences will be right up your street, and there is no shortage of maps you can use to try them out. Here are some of the top ones that can be accessed right now.

Agent Parker Escapes Galesh – 8541-7760-0193

This is a different sort of Deathrun as unlike most of the others, this one actually comes with a plot! You will play as an interstellar agent who has crash-landed on a purple alien planet and you will be assisted in the run by a voice known only as K.

15 Level Pokemon Deathrun – 3235-7843-7925

As the name would suggest, this one is perfect for long-time fans of the Pokemon franchise as it is built with that in mind. So here you will get to play through an exciting Deathrun while having the added fun of some good old Pokemon nostalgia.

Barney’s Rainbow Deathrun – 4750-4070-3194

Unique obstacles await in this Deathrun which is one of the most colourful ones out there. But don’t let the pretty colours distract you too much as this one requires a great deal of strategy to try and make it through to the end.

Fire vs. Water Deathrun – 2854-7665-1230

This is quite a challenging one but the satisfaction of finishing it makes it a worthwhile play. Your reflexes will be put to the test here and you will need to be ready to make spontaneous decisions at a moments notice to try and avoid failing it.

Best hide and seek Fortnite maps

Hide and seek is one of the oldest games going and it remains fun – even in games! Fortnite has a mode for just this and there are lots of maps that are made with the game in mind – like the ones below. Now excuse us while we head off to play the Honey, I Shrunk the Skins one.

Ruined Remains 2.0 – 5636-1824-2208

A single hunter vs a bunch of time travellers is the name of the game here in this infection based hide and seek game. The real fun is that the hunter can turn the opposition which means that you will always be left with doubt as to whether you can trust someone who is meant to be on your team.

Honey, I Shrunk the Skins – 7133-6656-4742

This is a fun one and as the name, a spin on the popular movie series, suggests, you will be hiding and seeking in a world that is far bigger than you are used to – or you a far smaller than you are used to. Either way, this is great fun and one we keep being drawn back to.

Hide and Seek Mansion – 2984-0520-2397

As you would expect, this is a large location (well, it is a mansion) and with that comes all sorts of places that you can hide. There are so many in fact that we could not even begin to list them all and it definitely is a map that lends itself perfectly to a good old game of Hide and Seek.

Underwater Labs Hide & Seek – 8860-9125-6937

Like the mansion, the scope of this one makes it best played with a large group of players as there are many places that you can hold up in the hope of not being discovered. From spots under rugs to an actual water tank, the job of the people doing the seeking can be quite tough here!

