Best Fortnite Parkour Map Codes – creative platforming maps guide
With Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 now in full swing, the gaming phenomenon continues to evolve with brand new guns, Fortnite skins, and weekly Fortnite challenges added to the 100 player deathmatch.
Fortnite is far more than just a Battle Royale, however – and map-building mode Fortnite Creative has gone from strength to strength since it launched in 2018.
Using the best Fortnite Creative map codes, players can visit fan-made horror maps, action-adventure battlegrounds, fighting arenas, and, of course, parkour stages.
So if you fancy some Fortnite free running, here are the codes for the very best parkour maps out there.
How to use map codes in Fortnite Creative to access fan-made islands
For those unfamiliar, Fortnite Creative is a mode within the popular video game that allows players to build their own custom maps, which other users can then access using codes. It’s very easy to enter a Fortnite Creative code – simply follow these instructions:
- Launch Fortnite and select ‘Creative’ in the game selection menu.
- Press ‘Play’ and then select ‘Island Code’.
- You will then be presented with the screen above, where you can type in the code and then press ‘Launch’. Alternatively, you can add the map to your queue from the Epic Games website, where they will then appear in the ‘favorites’ tab in-game.
Best Fortnite Parkour Map Codes
Temple Run 5001-0003-6492
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Based on the popular app, Temple Run is a very simple premise. Once the dynamite is lit, the ground behind you will start falling – so you better start running!
APA Parkour University 9469-8901-1491
Player Mode: Single Player
There aren’t any essays at this university – instead, you’ll earn your parkour licence by running, jumping, and bouncing through this obstacle course. Full marks if you find the teddy bear!
The Floor is Lava 9212-1228-9476
Player Mode: Single Player
The classic children’s game gets its own Fortnite map – only this one has actual lava. As the title suggests, the floor is literally made of lava so make your way across the map without falling off!
Escape Room 5336-0087-0140
Player Mode: Single Player
The objective here is just like real-life escape rooms – find a way out before time is up! An interesting mix of puzzles and parkour, this is a great virtual way to take part in the growing escape room trend.
10 Impossible Parkour!!! 4892-2130-1868
Player Mode: Single Player
A nice, simple parkour course here – though as the title suggests there are some difficult segments. Fancy a challenge?
Rainbow Parkour 1756-3016-0196
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Feeling very much like Rainbow Road if Mario Kart was a parkour game, this bright and colourful course has 14 levels and can be played with up to 16 friends! It’s of medium difficulty too so not too challenging.
Rainbow Dropper 2.0 0196-4943-5490
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Another rainbow-themed parkour map – only this one is completely vertical. Navigate down the hole without hitting any of the bars in ten levels of dropper madness.
Cissorz Fun Run 0066-4697-7029
Player Mode: Single Player
Don’t let the name fool you – Cissorz Fun Run can be challenging. Youtuber Cissorz has run a competition on the map before, giving top scores a shoutout and even merch before.
Faze Kaz Trickshot Course 2.0 7331-4279-1658
Player Mode: Single Player
A parkour course with a difference – the aim is to shoot the target after performing a parkour move using the bounce pads. So to get your own 360 no scope or other trickshot, this is the course for you.
Squatingdog’s Proxyball 8640-6691-2975
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
A mix of parkour and good old-style dodgeball, the aim is to shoot the other team with proximity missiles while avoiding their own shots. You can do this with the bounce pads that cover the map – allowing for some truly epic dodges.
Lucky Run 4859-1971-9566
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Reminiscent of both Fall Guys and Roblox Obby courses, Lucky Run is a bright and breezy obstacle course for up to 16 players.
50 Level Swamp Run 5760-0949-2230
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Does what it says on the tin – 50(!) levels of swamp-themed obstacle courses/parkour runs with room for up to 16 players. The swamp theme can get a bit spooky mind you…
Mo’s Grapple Course 7390-6759-2095
Player Mode: Single Player
A grapple-themed parkour course is just as chaotic and fun as it sounds. Available for two teams.
Parkour’s World 6264-7535-0173
Player Mode: Single Player
Reminiscent of early 3D platformers, this map is fittingly an entire world laden with parkour opportunities and collectibles. Can you complete all four levels?
Slides & Doors Escape Maze 7100-9599-8973
Player Mode: Single Player
For some puzzle-based parkour, as you’d expect this map sees you escaping through a selection of slides, doors, and hidden exits. There are 10 levels – just look out for traps!
Wonky Kong Quest 0303-1634-6640
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
Go bananas in this apparent homage to Donkey Kong on an island filled with parkour opportunities (and collectible bananas!).
Cizzorz Deathmaze/Escape 4041-8511-7061
Player Mode: Single Player
Another map from YouTuber Cissorz, you’ll have to think carefully to navigate yourself from this escape maze – there are some truly fiendish traps waiting in store…
Escape the Ancient Ruins 2105-4880-7093
Player Mode: Up to 4 players
Jump, slide, and balance your way out of these Ancient Ruins in this ambitious obstacle course. Worth escaping just for the stunning views!
Survivor 2632-7039-2130
Player Mode: 2-8 players
This parkour mode is a loving recreation of Fall Guys, taking the same approach that a player is eliminated every round after playing one of 15 minigames. Will you be the last one standing?
Relativity 7024-4001-0960
Player Mode: Up to 16 players
An obstacle course with a difference, the mysterious Relativity certainly stands out with its black and white visuals and mind-bending twists. Can you beat the record with your friends?