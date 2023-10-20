During the event, the battle royale is adding Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise and now Alan Wake as his very own skin.

Better yet, Alan Wake is getting his own map to tie in with the launch of Alan Wake 2 later this month. This will give players the chance to experience the original 2010 game in a bite-sized form in preparation for the sequel.

What is the Fortnite Alan Wake map?

Designed by Epic, Spiral House and Zen Creative, the new Fortnite map, known as Alan Wake: Flashback, gives players the chance to relive (or experience for the first time) the narrative of Alan Wake.

Lasting approximately 20 to 25 minutes, the playable recap highlights lots of the major moments from the game, but does condense a lot down. If you are really interested, it's still recommended to play the full Alan Wake title.

The official description for Alan Wake: Flashback can be read below:

"Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake: Flashback reimagines Remedy Entertainment’s iconic story in Fortnite.

"Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of."

How to visit Fortnite Alan Wake map

To access the Alan Wake map, enter the Island Code: 3426-5561-3374. It can also be located on the Fortnite main menu as part of its Creative Mode.

Alan Wake: Flashback is now available to play in Fortnite, so what are you waiting for! Give it a go and get ready for the full game.

When is the Alan Wake skin coming to Fortnite?

The Alan Wake skin is set to arrive on 26th October - just before the sequel game's launch on 27th October 2023.

The Alan Wake skin will be coming to the Fortnite item shop, so you'll probably have to spend some V-Buck to get it!

Alan Wake 2 will then roll out across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC as a digital-only release.

