If you were wondering what scary skin to use, why not the star of Halloween himself - Michael Myers? Other available skins this season are Jack Skellington and Alan Wake, but, let's face it, we all want John Carpenter's creation the most.

But how does one acquire the iconic slasher skin? Let's take a look.

How to get the Michael Myers skin in Fortnite

To grab the Michael Myers Skin, you'll need to purchase the right bundle. In the item shop, look for "The Shape" bundle, which should be quite prominent given the season!

As well as the skin, the bundle contains Stab-O-Lantern, Back Bling, Slasher Pickaxe, and the Myers-related Live From Haddonfield Emote. We won't spoil the emote, but it's pretty funny.

When will the Michael Myers skin be available until?

As the skin is a part of the Fortnitemares event, you'll only be able to purchase it - and the rest of The Shape bundle - before it ends. But when does the event end?

Fortnitemares ends on Friday 3rd November 2023 - just after Halloween, as you'd expect. Chapter 4 of Fortnite will end at exactly the same time.

So don't miss your chance!

