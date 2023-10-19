Alongside the self-appointed Pumping King, other notable pop culture faces set to appear include Michael Myers from Halloween, as well as Alan Wake ahead of the American novelist's sequel.

Whether or not Jack Skellington will remain until after the event has ended is yet to be confirmed. The good news is that Fortnite does regularly rotate its ever-expanding list of characters, and does occasionally bring back previous ones in case you miss out.

So, how do you get Jack Skellington in Fortnite? Head below for all the details:

No official release date for Jack Skellington has been announced by developer Epic Games, at the time of writing.

We expect the Jack Skellington skin to be added to Fornite's in-game store very shortly, so keep an eye out for its arrival. We will then update this article once more details have been revealed.

How to get the Fortnite Jack Skellington skin

Jack Skellington is expected to be sold as a standalone character skin alongside being part of The Pumpkin King set within the Fortnite's in-game store.

Sadly, there doesn't appear to be any way to unlock the character by completing tasks or taking part in any events. The only way is to save up your V-Bucks or acquire more using real money.

Alongside a Jack Skellington skin, The Pumpkin King set features Zero as a Back Bling, a Peppermint Parasol pickaxe, Jack's Sled as a Glider and a Jack's Scary Face emote.

What price will the Fortnite Jack Skellington skin be?

Jack Skellington is an Epic Outfit in Fortnite, so based on that alone we would expect the skin to be priced at 1,500 V-Bucks. (1,000 V-Bucks tends to go for £6.99, as a reference point.)

The Pumping King set is likely to be priced higher, say around 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks.

Again, nothing has been confirmed from Epic yet, aside from the confirmation that Jack Skellington and The Pumpkin King set is being added to Fortnite at some point.

