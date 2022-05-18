And what a game that original was, scaring us and giving us some compelling gameplay that is always fun to revisit. So to say that we're excited for Alan Wake 2 is somewhat of an understatement, we just need to nail down when it is coming out.

It's been a long time since we first got to experience an adventure with novelist Alan Wake. Back in 2010, Alan was looking into the disappearance of his wife, while finding the plot of his latest book coming to life around him. To add to the weirdness, he has no recollection of writing it.

For the latest on that, and everything else we know about Alan Wake 2 so far, read on.

When is the Alan Wake 2 release date?

We don't have one yet, but all the latest signs point to Alan Wake 2 releasing in 2023, so we just need to cross our fingers that it isn't the latter part of the year.

As soon as we hear anything more concrete we will let you know.

What platforms can you get Alan Wake 2 on?

Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC will all be home to Alan Wake 2 when it comes out - no word on whether the last generation of consoles will get it yet but we suspect that they won't.

Can you pre-order Alan Wake 2?

Not yet, but given that any release date is still a way off, we wouldn't expect any Alan Wake 2 pre-order links to appear until much closer to its release. We'll let you know as soon as we hear more.

But you can pick up the remastered version of the original at GAME for £24.99.

Alan Wake 2 story and gameplay

Alan Wake 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2021 and since then we haven't had much in the way of key details about what to expect.

It's thought that the sequel will lean further into the survival horror aspects of the franchise, and yes, we're already nervous, but other than that, it seems that all information has been safely hidden away. Look for that to change in the coming months though, and we'd be surprised if we got far into summer before finding out a lot more.

Either way, file Alan Wake 2 right near the top of our list of games to be excited about in 2023.

Is there a trailer for Alan Wake 2?

We've only had the Alan Wake 2 reveal trailer so far but it's worth watching again, so here it is below:

