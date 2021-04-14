Fortnite Aloy Skin revealed: Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle and Lara Croft crossover

Gaming worlds are colliding today with Aloy, the main character of Horizon Zero Dawn, making a special appearance in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 6 as part of the ‘Primal’ series of content.

While fans wait for Aloy’s adventure to continue in Horizon Forbidden West, her Fortnite content is certainly a nice distraction. There is an Aloy skin to pick up, along with other Horizon-themed items and even a special tournament called the Aloy Cup.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is the gift that just keeps giving – fans have already received hefty Fortnite map updates and a range of animals to tame as part of Fortnite’s latest season, and it’s also known that the football Neymar will also be joining the game soon.

And if you want to learn all about the Fortnite Aloy skin, and the other facets of this universe-smashing crossover, read on!

How to get the Aloy skin in Fortnite

The Aloy Fortnite skin will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday 15th April 2021, and that will certainly be the easiest way to pick it up – just by opening up the Item Shop and buying the skin through there.

That being said, there are a couple of other ways in which you could pick up the Aloy skin. You could buy the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle which includes a whole host of other items, or you could take part in the Aloy Cup for a chance to win the Aloy skin (more on the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle and the Aloy Cup in a minute).

What other Horizon Zero Dawn items are in Fortnite?

The Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle in Fortnite includes the Aloy outfit, the Blaze Canister Back Bling, the Glinthawk Glider, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, the Heart-rizon Emote, the Focus effect, and the Shield-Weaver Wrap. Also, if you own the Aloy outfit and you play Fortnite on PS5, you’ll be rewarded with a special variant outfit called the Ice Hunter Aloy Style.

What is the Aloy Cup in Fortnite?

The Aloy Cup is a limited-time tournament that takes place in Fortnite on 14th April for players on PS4 and PS5. As the PlayStation Blog describes it:”In the Aloy Cup, you and your Duos partner will compete to be the last team standing, but the twist is that you’ll get bonus points for eliminations with a bow. Players are able to compete in 10 matches in their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game.”

Take part in the ‘Team Up! Aloy & Lara’ event

As part of the Fortnite Gaming Legends series, Aloy is teaming up with Lara Croft for a special event. This limited-time mode, entitled ‘Team Up! Aloy & Lara’, will start at 2pm UK time on 16th April. It will run for two days before ending at 2pm UK time on 18th April.

The PlayStation Blog explains: “Players will automatically be outfitted as either Aloy or Lara in this Duos mode, with their teammate being outfitted as the other. At your disposal will only be the bow for Aloy and Dual Pistols for Lara — keep an eye out for wildlife and master your crafting skills to upgrade your weapons.”

So if you’re a huge Horizon Zero Dawn fan, now is the perfect time to jump into Fortnite. We’ll keep you posted with all the latest news as we see it.

