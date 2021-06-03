Horizon Forbidden West’s release date – trailer, gameplay and latest news on delay

Horizon Forbidden West is on the way, with Guerilla Studios bringing back Aloy for this hotly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. As it’s the first game in this franchise to launch during the PS5 era, expectations are pretty high!

Rather than call it Horizon Zero Dawn 2, the developers opted for Horizon Forbidden West as the title, which gives us a pretty big clue about where Aloy will be heading in this new adventure.

But other than the general direction in which Aloy will be travelling, what else do we know about Horizon Forbidden West? Read on for all the essential details on this very exciting open-world game.

When is Horizon Forbidden West’s release date?

Ever since the PS5 release date came and went last year, fans have been wondering when exactly Horizon Forbidden West will slot into the vast schedule of PS5 games.

Fans have known for a while that Horizon Forbidden West is aiming to release in 2021, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed. The holiday season at the end of the year seemed like a good bet, which is something that Sony’s Hermen Hulst commented on recently.

Writing in a PlayStation blog post, Hulst said, “For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

That does sound like there is a chance Horizon Forbidden West could end up being delayed into 2022, but the team at PlayStation is hoping that won’t happen. That’s our reading of Hulst’s quote, anyway.

Can I pre-order Horizon Forbidden West?

Not many major retailers have begun taking pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West as of yet, but there are a few places getting ahead of the game. Simply Games will let you pre-order the game for £69.99 GBP, while Shop To will allow you to pre-order a copy for £69.85.

With the game still being quite far out, though, it could be a while before you see it listed on Amazon or GAME. There’s still time to catch up on the first game, then, if you haven’t played it already.

Guerrilla Games

What consoles and platforms will Horizon Forbidden West be available on?

The original Horizon Zero Dawn game launched exclusively on PS4, but a PC version did come along later, so it’s only sensible to wonder whether Horizon Forbidden West will release in the same way. The recent launch of the PS5 is also something that changes the situation, so keep on reading for the full lowdown on where this game will be available.

Is Horizon Forbidden West a PS5 exclusive or will it be on PS4?

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 will be available on both PS5 and PS4, as Sony confirmed in a blog post last year. Although Horizon Forbidden West will certainly have better graphics and loading times if you play on PS5, it’s nice to know that PS4 issues won’t be missing out this time. That’s good news for anyone that has been struggling to buy a new console due to PS5 stock issues.

Horizon Forbidden West PC release: will it be on PC?

Sony has not yet announced a PC release date for Horizon Forbidden West, which shouldn’t come as a massive surprise. After all, the original Horizon Zero Dawn game was a PlayStation console exclusive for over three years: it launched on PS4 in early 2017, and it eventually came to PC in summer 2020. If Horizon Forbidden West does come to PC, we wouldn’t expect that to happen for quite a while.

What is the Horizon Forbidden West story about?

Horizon Zero Dawn is set in a post-apocalyptic world where giant robot creatures have taken over the Earth and the surviving humans have been reduced to a tribal-like society.

Sadly very little is known about the sequel, but the first game’s ending provides us with some (spoiler-ridden) clues. Hades, a rogue AI hell-bent on human destruction, is found to have survived the climactic showdown at the end of the game, and interestingly has been captured by supposed ally Sylens. This nicely sets up the villains for the sequel, who will likely be much more nuanced considering the friendship the player has with Sylens.

The official synopsis does tell us a little more and while it does not give a huge amount away, it does tell us that there is more trouble afoot that we will need to try and sort out: “Horizon Forbidden West continues the story of Aloy, a young huntress of the Nora tribe sent on a quest to a mysterious frontier spanning Utah to the Pacific coast to find the source of a mysterious plague that kills all it infects. … one that will change Aloy forever.”

List of all the machines in Horizon Forbidden West

Oh, and the sequel will be sure to have more varieties of machine animals – which we’re very much on board for. Since the game has not been released yet, we don’t have a full list of machines at the moment, but we do know a few of them: you’ll be going up against Bristlebacks, Clawstriders, Chargers, Shellsnappers, Snapmaws, Sunwings and Tremortusks in the game.

Is there a trailer for Horizon Forbidden West?

Only time will tell if this becomes one of the best PS5 games, but for now, we’ll just have to enjoy looking at the Horizon Forbidden West marketing materials. Just shy of 14 minutes of full gameplay footage was shown, during a recent State of Play live stream, with this extended trailer giving us our best look yet at the game. Take a look for yourself below!

Why is Aloy’s face different? How old is Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West?

One question that popped up on social media following that gameplay reveal was ‘why does Aloy’s face look different?’ and the answer to that has not been officially revealed yet. But there are a couple of theories floating around.

The role of Aloy is still being played by Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch, so there’s no actor-related reason why the character would look different.

Perhaps the graphics-based upgrade supplied by the PS5 has altered the way in which Aloy is constructed in the game, with higher levels of fidelity and more dynamic lighting making her look different. Or maybe the changes here were made for story reasons.

After all, Horizon Forbidden West is believed to take place six months after Horizon Zero Dawn, so Aloy would have aged a little bit between the two games. She was in her late-teens in the first game, but Aloy could be closer to her early 20s now. However old she is, though, we’re looking forward to playing as Aloy again when this sequel finally comes out!

