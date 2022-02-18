And since Aloy has lost all her gear from the first game, you'll have to start that collection all over again! You don't get to bring your Horizon Forbidden West armour outfits with you, or your old weapons, but many of those fan favourites do pop up again later in the game.

Now that Horizon Forbidden West has arrived, fashion-forward fans will be darting around its sizeable open world in a bid to collect all of the Horizon Forbidden West armour outfits.

By our count, there are 39 outfits/armours to collect in Horizon Forbidden West, and they are divided up into the categories Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare and Legendary. Each armour also matches up with a section on your skill tree, which is split into the segments Warrior, Trapper, Hunter, Survivor, Infiltrator and Machine Master.

It's also worth noting that every set of Horizon Forbidden West armour can be upgraded at any of the game's workbenches, so don't forget to visit those handy tables regularly if you want to have as much protection as possible.

What's the best armour in Horizon Forbidden West? We'd say that the Tenakth Reaver is one of the most eye-catching options on offer, but you could argue that the Oseram Artificer (or any of the powerful Legendary outfits) would serve you best in battle scenarios. It depends what you're looking for, of course.

If what you're looking for is a list of all the Horizon Forbidden West armour outfits and where to find them, we've got you covered on that front! Check out your options below and get Aloy kitted out in the finest duds you can be bothered to find.

Horizon Forbidden West armour: Uncommon Outfits locations

The Nora Anointed outfit has been shown in many Horizon Forbidden West trailers.

Carja Blazon: Found in chest at Rebel Camp: Eastern Lie

Found in chest at Rebel Camp: Eastern Lie Nora Anointed: Unlocked automatically - Aloy is wearing it at the start of the game

Unlocked automatically - Aloy is wearing it at the start of the game Nora Champion: Earned in The Bristlebacks side quest

Earned in The Bristlebacks side quest Nora Huntress: Purchased from merchant in Chainscrape

Purchased from merchant in Chainscrape Oseram Explorer: Purchased from merchant in Chainscrape

Horizon Forbidden West armour: Rare Outfits locations

The Carja Shadow is one of the most stealthy-looking Horizon Forbidden West outfits.

Carja Shadow: Purchased from stitcher in Plainsong, Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove

Purchased from stitcher in Plainsong, Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove Carja Wanderer: Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove

Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove Nora Sentinel: Purchased from stitcher in Barren Light

Purchased from stitcher in Barren Light Oseram Arrow Breaker: Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove

Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear or The Memorial Grove Oseram Wayfarer: Purchased from merchant in Plainsong or The Memorial Grove

Purchased from merchant in Plainsong or The Memorial Grove Tenakth Marshal: Found in chest at The Memorial Grove

Found in chest at The Memorial Grove Utaru Harvester: Purchased from stitcher in Plainsong or Scalding Spear

Purchased from stitcher in Plainsong or Scalding Spear Utaru Whisperer: Found in chest at Repair Bay TAU

Horizon Forbidden West armour: Very Rare Outfits locations

The Tenakth Vindicator is among the Very Rare outfits in Horizon Forbidden West.

Carja Behemoth Trapper: Purchased from stitcher in Thornmarsh

Purchased from stitcher in Thornmarsh Carja Trader: Purchased from merchant in Tide's Reach

Purchased from merchant in Tide's Reach Nora Tracker: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh Nora Valiant: Purchased from merchant in Landfall

Purchased from merchant in Landfall Oseram Forester: Found in chest at The Spinebreak

Found in chest at The Spinebreak Oseram Striker: Purchased from merchant in Fall's Edge

Purchased from merchant in Fall's Edge Oseram Vanguard: Purchased from merchant in Landfall

Purchased from merchant in Landfall Sobeck's Raiment: Received during Faro's Tomb story mission

Received during Faro's Tomb story mission Tenakth Dragoon: Purchased from merchant in Fall's Edge

Purchased from merchant in Fall's Edge Tenakth High Marshal: Found in chest at The Memorial Grove arena

Found in chest at The Memorial Grove arena Tenakth Marauder: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh Tenakth Recon: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh Tenakth Skirmisher: Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear

Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear Tenakth Sky Climber: Crafted in the First To Fly side quest

Crafted in the First To Fly side quest Tenakth Vindicator: Obtained on completion of The Deluge side quest

Obtained on completion of The Deluge side quest Utaru Gravesinger: Purchased from merchant in Tide's Reach

Purchased from merchant in Tide's Reach Utaru Hardweave: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh Utaru Ritesinger: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh Utaru Thresher: Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear

Purchased from stitcher in Scalding Spear Utaru Warden: Obtained on completion of The Second Verse side quest

Horizon Forbidden West armour: Legendary Outfits locations

The Nora Thunder Warrior outfit won't be easy to get in Horizon Forbidden West.

Carja Stalker Elite: Obtained by completing arena challenges

Obtained by completing arena challenges Nora Thunder Warrior: Obtained by completing arena challenges

Obtained by completing arena challenges Oseram Artificer: Obtained on completion of Keruf's Salvage Unlimited quest

Obtained on completion of Keruf's Salvage Unlimited quest Tenakth Tactician: Purchased from stitcher in Thornmarsh

Purchased from stitcher in Thornmarsh Tenakth Vanquisher: Obtained by completing arena challenges

Obtained by completing arena challenges Utaru Winterweave: Purchased from merchant in Thornmarsh

And that's your lot in terms of Horizon Forbidden West oufits! If more armour sets are added to the game at a later date, we'll be sure to add them to this page.

