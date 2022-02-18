While some games would be content with one simple skill tree that gradually allows you unlock new abilities as you progress through the game, Horizon Forbidden West has a whopping six different skill trees for players to pick between.

Once you've spent an hour or two with Horizon Forbidden West , you'll be introduced to the Horizon Forbidden West skill tree, which is one of the more complicated skill trees that we've seen recently.

Each of the six skill trees is themed around a different facet of Aloy's gameplay, and each of them has a number of different skills you can unlock. Thankfully, you can flit back and forth between these skill trees throughout the game. You don't have to pick just one.

But what do each of the Horizon Forbidden West skill trees do, and where should you spend your skill points if you're looking to build your Aloy in a particular way? Read on to find out.

Horizon Forbidden West skill tree explained

The six different skill trees in Horizon Forbidden West, and some handy information on what they all relate to, are listed below:

Hunter - weapon stamina, concentration and improving Hunter Bows and Boltblasters

- weapon stamina, concentration and improving Hunter Bows and Boltblasters Infiltrator - stealth, silent strikes and improving Sharpshot Bows

- stealth, silent strikes and improving Sharpshot Bows Machine Master - hacking machines, controlling machines and improving Spike Thrower weapons

- hacking machines, controlling machines and improving Spike Thrower weapons Survivor - healing, crafting and improving Blastsling and Shredder Gauntlet weapons

- healing, crafting and improving Blastsling and Shredder Gauntlet weapons Trapper - improving traps, Ropecaster and Tripcaster

improving traps, Ropecaster and Tripcaster Warrior - melee combat, improving spear and Warrior Bow

Certainly, there are plenty of options to choose from there, and it's easy to imagine every different player building Aloy out in their own unique way. There must be loads of different combinations we could try.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where should you spend your Horizon Forbidden West skill points?

If you're just starting your journey in Horizon Forbidden West, there are a few points on the skill tree(s) that we'd highly recommend to get you started.

In the Hunter skill tree, we'd recommend spending one skill point on Concentration+ as soon as you can. This skill with prolong the period of slowed-down time that kicks in when you aim your bow, which should make combat that little bit easier.

In the Survivor skill tree, we'd also recommend that you invest some skill points in Potent Medicine (berries heal you faster and to a greater degree) and Low Health Regen (speeds up the automatic healing when you're under 25 per cent health) sooner rather than later.

Beyond those basics, it really is up to you, and you should plot your path through the Horizon Forbidden West skill tree based on your preferred style of play. If you like taking out robot animals in a sneaky way, use the Infiltrator skill tree. Or if you prefer to run at them head on and bash them with a stick, you'll want to pour resources into the Warrior skill tree. However you choose to play, you've got plenty of options!

Read more on Horizon Forbidden West:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.