But while all the focus is on the games, and we now know the full Horizon Forbidden West trophy list , it's not the only thing on the way set in that world – as LEGO is getting in on the fun.

After a long spell of excitement and anticipation, Horizon Forbidden West is finally getting a release and we will be playing the game for probably the majority of this weekend - we are just as excited as everybody else.

A hugely impressive Tallneck LEGO set has been confirmed, and while it won't be out to coincide with the game, we don't have long to wait until we can start building, as the set is due to be released on 1st May 2022.

As for where to buy it, you will be able to pre-order the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set at LEGO when pre-orders go live, which hasn't happened yet at the time of writing. The price for the set will be £69.99.

Here is the official word on the set from LEGO themselves: "Part of the LEGO sets for adults, the Horizon Forbidden West LEGO Tallneck uses clever building techniques to capture the machine’s authentic details, and measures over 34 centimetres (13.5 inch) high.

"You can display the Tallneck on a stand with details from the Horizon landscape, such as a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. Also included is a LEGO Aloy minifigure featuring her bow and spear, and even a Watcher with either blue, yellow or red eyes."

The set, which has an age rating of 18+ will come with 1,222 pieces, so it should take you a fair amount of time to put together.

Speaking about the stunning set is LEGO Model Designer Isaac Snyder, who said: "I fell in love with Horizon Zero Dawn the first time I played it. It’s a futuristic world full of gorgeous scenery, strong characters, threatening machines, and a rich story.

"The Guerrilla designers were a huge inspiration and helped in capturing the spirit of this universe in LEGO form. The Horizon fan community is so creative, and this model is dedicated to their passion and imagination."

