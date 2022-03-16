Best football LEGO sets to buy

Well, the good news is that over the years the Danish toy maufacturer has released a whole host of products that are designed to appeal to fans of the beautiful game, and we've picked out some of the recent highlights below.

If you're a fan of both LEGO and football, you might be wondering how you can combine your two passions.

Read on to see some of the best LEGO football sets that are currently available to buy - from replicas of some of the most iconic stadiums in the world to a trophy that you can lift aloft as if you've just won the league.

Best LEGO sets for football fans

LEGO Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United

Best for: Manchester United fans

Whether you're a Manchester United supporter or not, few could deny that Old Trafford is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world – and this LEGO set allows you to construct a version of the Theatre of Dreams in your own home.

Aimed at those aged 16 and up, the 3898-piece set certainly isn't cheap – coming it at a price of £244.99 – but if you're a LEGO fans who also happens to be a die hard fan of the Red Devils, this could be the perfect set for you.

Buy LEGO Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United at Amazon

LEGO Creator Expert Camp Nou – FC Barcelona

Best for: Fans of European football

If you're football interests lie slightly further afield, you might be interested in constructing this replica of Barcelona's Camp Nou instead – which with a capacity of almost 100,000 is the biggest stadium in the whole of Europe (and the fourth biggest in the world).

In addition to having been the home of some of the finest footballing talent of the last two decades – such as Ronaldinho, Xavi and of course, Leo Messi – Camp Nou has hosted some truly iconic matches, including two Champions League finals and the opening game of the 1982 World Cup. The set is made up of 5509 pieces and is slightly more expensive than the Old Trafford model – coming in at £289.99.

Buy LEGO Creator Expert Camp Nou – FC Barcelona at Amazon

LEGO Creator Trophy Set

Best for: Younger LEGO and football fans

Some of the most classic football images of all time are of elated captains lifting trophies over their heads following a dramatic win – and you can do just that when you've finished building this set, which is more appropriate for slightly younger fans.

Available at the very affordable price of £11.99, the 200-piece set also has an element of customisation to it, with a range of stickers that mean it can be used not just as a football trophy but also for various other sports and achievements as well.

Buy LEGO Creator Trophy Set on Amazon

LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar Trainers Collectors

Best for: Football boot aficionados

Football players around the world are always desperate to get their hands on the latest flashy pair of football boots – and with this set now LEGO collectors can try out some fancy footwear as well.

These shoes might be trainers rather than football boots, but Adidas has a long association with football, and fingers crossed fans will be able to construct a set of bonafide boots at some point in the near future.

Buy LEGO Adidas Originals Superstar Trainers Collectors at Amazon

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.