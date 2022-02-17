With Horizon Forbidden West being released in a packed month of gaming content, it's certainly a busy time for players, and we are delighted to see that the Horizon sequel is getting rave reviews — imagine the disappointment if it turned out to be a dud!

How many hours will it take to beat Horizon Forbidden West? As the game launches into the world, many returning fans will be asking themselves that very question.

But still, how much time do you need to sink into the Horizon Forbidden West game in order to get the whole thing done? Here's all you need to know.

How many hours it takes to beat Horizon Forbidden West

As ever, there is no definitive answer to this question and it all depends on how you personally play - but we can give you an average.

To complete the main story and little else, you will be looking at around 30 hours to beat Horizon Forbidden West. If you're more of a rusher than a dragger, that's how long it'll take you to complete the game and see those credits roll.

You may struggle in the final fights if you don't put the effort in with the side quests along the way, though, which is always something to bear in mind — rushing through a game does sometimes make it more difficult.

What about taking a completionist approach, then? What about all the side missions and other things scattered around the map? How much more time do they add?

Well, they double it, give or take. You will be looking at close to 60 hours to 100 per cent finish Horizon Forbidden West, if you are a dedicated gaming completionist and you want to do everything you can possibly do.

So Horizon Forbidden West will not suck up as much time as some other open-world games out there, but it still offers a decent amount of bang for your buck time-wise.

