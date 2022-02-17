The much-anticipated sequel is pretty much ready to be booted up and a whole new adventure awaits our hero Aloy, with a whole new map to explore.

It's the weekend PlayStation users have been long looking forward to - Horizon Forbidden West is here! But what do you need to know about the Horizon Forbidden West map?

Other than the prologue which takes place in a separate part of the world, the map in this game is definitely on the larger size and promises loads to do and see.

But just how big is the Horizon Forbidden West map? Here's what we know so far.

How big is the Horizon Forbidden West map?

As the above picture indicates, backed up by the video below, the answer is very big! Horizon Forbidden West has a larger map than the one from Horizon Zero Dawn, as the developers have confirmed in interviews.

Game director Mathijs de Jonge told IGN last year, "The map is a little bit bigger, but in general, we've really looked at increasing the density, and adding more content, making sure there's a lot more to do for the player across the map, and then making that content also engaging by telling little micro-stories."

The website PowerPyx estimates that the Horizon Forbidden West map is 24 kilometres squared, which certainly should keep us busy for a while.

It'll take a long old time to walk from one end to another. Check out the video below that shows someone giving it a shot.

You begin in the far east of the map and you head in a westerly direction as the game progresses - while running into all sorts of issues as you do.

Exploring will very much be a part of the game again as there will be lots of different things to keep an eye out for, including underground caves that are well worth digging around in.

You won't just be looking down for things to collect in the game, either. You will want to keep a keen eye pointing upwards, too, as things can also be found up on cliff faces and other areas that will take some free-climbing to get to.

More of the map will be revealed to you when you synch up with Tallnecks - they handily lift the fog that keeps it hidden and reveal items in the process.

As for fast travel, happily, that's a thing in Horizon Forbidden West, and you need to make sure you keep an eye out for campfires to interact with. Once you do, that spot then becomes a fast travel spot and you really don't want to take on a map of this size without activating any. You can also pick up Fast Travel Packs from Merchants or through crafting.

