Horizon Call of the Mountain: Release date rumours, trailer & latest news

The Horizon Call of the Mountain release date still seems like a long way off. This VR spinoff for the franchise that started with Horizon Zero Dawn will certainly come after Horizon Forbidden West, if you were wondering.

Advertisement

This virtual reality game is still a reason to be excited, though, not least because it will be one of the flagship titles for PSVR 2, Sony’s PS5 VR headset that will usher in the next generation of immersive gaming.

But when should we expect to be able to play it? Here is everything we know so far about Horizon Call of the Mountain.

When is the Horizon Call of the Mountain release date?

The Horizon Call of the Mountain release date remains unknown, with some rumour-mongers predicting that the PSVR headset and this game may not be available until 2023.

Perhaps that estimate is a bit pessimistic, but only time will tell. It would be nice for Horizon Call of the Mountain to launch in time for Christmas 2022, but maybe that’s just wishful thinking on our part. We’ll update this page when we know more.

What platforms can you get Horizon Call of the Mountain on?

This will be a PS5 exclusive as the new PSVR will be going to current-gen consoles only. Hopefully PS5 stock has improved by then so anybody who wants to own one can.

Can I pre-order Horizon Call of the Mountain?

No, you cannot pre-order Horizon Call of the Mountain just yet. The game has only just been announced so don’t look to add Horizon Call of the Mountain to your shopping basket any time soon. It stands to reason that Horizon Call of the Mountain and PSVR 2 will go on sale at the same time, and there will almost certainly be bundles about. We’ll keep you posted.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Horizon Call of the Mountain about?

The game may have been officially revealed now, but details about what it will be about are pretty much non-existent. We imagine it will borrow a lot from the original Horizon game, and the upcoming Horizon: Forbidden West – it is set in the same world after all – but the actual gameplay mechanics and story are being kept tightly under wraps.

Expect 4K HDR VR though, and we are very keen to learn how the physical feedback the new headset will give will be implemented. As with much on this game, we will add all the new information that will be emerging over the coming months right here so you don’t miss a thing.

Is there a trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain?

There is indeed a Horizon Call of the Mountain trailer. If you have not seen the recently released reveal trailer yet, here it is to check out right now!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.