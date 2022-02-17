Horizon Forbidden West trophy list: Full guide to HFW trophies
And how long will it take you to platinum the game?
There are many big games on the way in 2022 and we are getting one early into the year with the PlayStation's Horizon series getting a sequel in Horizon Forbidden West.
Any nerves that the game may not live up to what has come before it should have been put to rest now as the game has been getting brilliant reviews from numerous places. And while we wait for the game to be in our hands, we can have a gander at what trophies await us.
And in what is sure to be good news for many, difficulty does not come into it when you are hunting for trophies so you do not have to be a gaming wizard to have an eye on that platinum prize - some of us do prefer a more casual experience!
Here are all the trophies in Horizon Forbidden West.
How long would it take to platinum Horizon Forbidden West?
If you stick to story difficulty and focus on the trophies and story only, so ignoring all the side quests you can get lost in, you're looking at around 30 hours depending on your skills.
To tick everything off that the game has to offer while still getting the trophies will double that time to around 60 hours.
Horizon Forbidden West trophy list
First things first, there are 11 trophies that you get just from playing through the game. As for what they are, well, they are hidden for now, and considering the names will likely be spoiler-filled, we'll keep them under wraps too.
But we can share more details on the rest and here they are - all trophies are bronze unless said otherwise.
There is also the standard and sure to be sought-after platinum trophy for collecting every single one of the others - it is aptly named All Trophies Obtained.
Reached Level 20 trophy
Reached player level 20.
Reached Level 30 trophy
Reached player level 30.
Reached Level 50 trophy (silver)
Reached player level 50.
Chose a Desert Commander trophy
Aided both Drakka and Yarra and chose the better candidate.
Saved the Daunt trophy
Resolved all of the problems troubling the Daunt.
Aided Kotallo trophy
Helped Kotallo build and test a mechanized arm.
Healed the Land-gods trophy
Helped Zo reboot the land-gods to save Plainsong.
Recovered Alva’s Data trophy
Helped Alva retrieve data to help the Quen.
First Tallneck Overridden trophy
Reached the top of a Tallneck and accessed its information.
All Tallnecks Overriden trophy (silver)
Reached the top of every Tallneck and accessed their information.
First Rebel Camp Completed trophy
Completed key objectives in 1 Rebel Camp.
Defeated Asera trophy (silver)
Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera.
First Core Overridden trophy
Reached the Core of a Cauldron and accessed its information.
All Cores Overridden trophy (silver)
Reached the Core of every Cauldron and accessed their information.
Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground trophy
Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at one Hunting Lodge.
Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds trophy (silver)
Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at all Hunting Grounds.
All Acquisition Machines Killed trophy
Killed at least one of every type of Acquisition machine.
All Recon Machines Killed trophy
Killed at least one of every type of Reconnaissance machine.
All Combat Machines Killed trophy
Killed at least one of every type of Combat machine.
All Transport Machines Killed trophy
Killed at least one of every type of Transport machine.
Rode All Regular Mounts trophy
Rode a Charger, Bristleback, and Clawstrider.
All Machine Types Scanned trophy (silver)
Encountered and Focus scanned every type of Machine
Complete a Long Glide trophy
Glided uninterrupted for 60 seconds.
Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests trophy
Completed 2 quests that required a flying mount.
Won 2 Gauntlet Runs trophy
Won first place in two different Gauntlet Runs.
Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts trophy
Completed all contracts at a Salvage Contractor.
Completed 4 Rebel Outposts trophy
Defeat the outpost leader and recovered the tags from 4 Rebel Outposts.
Completed 3 Relic Ruins trophy
Discovered and completed 3 Relic Ruins.
Completed Arena Challenge Set trophy
Completed 1 Arena challenge set.
Defeated Machine Strike Challengers trophy
Won a match against 2 different Machine Strike challengers.
Obtained All Weapon Classes trophy
Obtained 1 weapon from every weapon class.
Used all Elemental States trophy
Inflicted every elemental state on an enemy at least once.
Performed 3 Melee Combos trophy
Successfully performed 3 different unlockable melee combos.
Stealth Killed 10 Machines trophy
Performed a stealth kill on 10 machines.
Tore off 100 components trophy
Detached 100 components from machines.
Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons trophy
Picked up 5 different heavy weapons.
10 Types of Machine Overriden trophy
Unlocked and used the overrides for 10 different types of machines.
Defeated the Enduring trophy
Defeated the Tenakth melee master known as the Enduring.
Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge trophy
Upgraded a Valor Surge to its maximum level.
Upgraded 3 Weapons trophy
Fully upgraded 3 weapons.
Upgraded 3 Outfits trophy
Fully upgraded 3 different outfits.
Upgraded Every Pouch Type trophy
Upgraded the Food Pouch, Potion Pouch, Resource Pouch, Trap Pouch, and any ammo pouch at least once.
Enhanced Weapon with Coils trophy
Equipped a weapon of any tier with 2 coils.
Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques trophy
Unlocked a Weapon Technique for 3 different weapon classes.
Skill Tree Learned trophy (silver)
Learned all available skills on one tree.
Recovered 5 Different Collectables trophy
Completed 1 Survey Drone, 1 Black Box, 1 Relic Ruin, 1 Vista Point, and 1 Signal Tower.
Used Dye Flowers trophy
Used dye flowers to unlock and apply a new dye.
