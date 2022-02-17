Any nerves that the game may not live up to what has come before it should have been put to rest now as the game has been getting brilliant reviews from numerous places. And while we wait for the game to be in our hands, we can have a gander at what trophies await us.

There are many big games on the way in 2022 and we are getting one early into the year with the PlayStation's Horizon series getting a sequel in Horizon Forbidden West .

And in what is sure to be good news for many, difficulty does not come into it when you are hunting for trophies so you do not have to be a gaming wizard to have an eye on that platinum prize - some of us do prefer a more casual experience!

Here are all the trophies in Horizon Forbidden West.

How long would it take to platinum Horizon Forbidden West?

If you stick to story difficulty and focus on the trophies and story only, so ignoring all the side quests you can get lost in, you're looking at around 30 hours depending on your skills.

To tick everything off that the game has to offer while still getting the trophies will double that time to around 60 hours.

Horizon Forbidden West trophy list

First things first, there are 11 trophies that you get just from playing through the game. As for what they are, well, they are hidden for now, and considering the names will likely be spoiler-filled, we'll keep them under wraps too.

But we can share more details on the rest and here they are - all trophies are bronze unless said otherwise.

There is also the standard and sure to be sought-after platinum trophy for collecting every single one of the others - it is aptly named All Trophies Obtained.

Reached Level 20 trophy

Reached player level 20.

Reached Level 30 trophy

Reached player level 30.

Reached Level 50 trophy (silver)

Reached player level 50.

Chose a Desert Commander trophy

Aided both Drakka and Yarra and chose the better candidate.

Saved the Daunt trophy

Resolved all of the problems troubling the Daunt.

Aided Kotallo trophy

Helped Kotallo build and test a mechanized arm.

Healed the Land-gods trophy

Helped Zo reboot the land-gods to save Plainsong.

Recovered Alva’s Data trophy

Helped Alva retrieve data to help the Quen.

First Tallneck Overridden trophy

Reached the top of a Tallneck and accessed its information.

All Tallnecks Overriden trophy (silver)

Reached the top of every Tallneck and accessed their information.

First Rebel Camp Completed trophy

Completed key objectives in 1 Rebel Camp.

Defeated Asera trophy (silver)

Investigated all Rebel Camps and helped Erend defeat Asera.

First Core Overridden trophy

Reached the Core of a Cauldron and accessed its information.

All Cores Overridden trophy (silver)

Reached the Core of every Cauldron and accessed their information.

Obtained 3 Stripes at a Hunting Ground trophy

Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at one Hunting Lodge.

Obtained 3 Stripes at All Hunting Grounds trophy (silver)

Earned at least a Quarter Stripe mark in all three trials at all Hunting Grounds.

All Acquisition Machines Killed trophy

Killed at least one of every type of Acquisition machine.

All Recon Machines Killed trophy

Killed at least one of every type of Reconnaissance machine.

All Combat Machines Killed trophy

Killed at least one of every type of Combat machine.

All Transport Machines Killed trophy

Killed at least one of every type of Transport machine.

Rode All Regular Mounts trophy

Rode a Charger, Bristleback, and Clawstrider.

All Machine Types Scanned trophy (silver)

Encountered and Focus scanned every type of Machine

Complete a Long Glide trophy

Glided uninterrupted for 60 seconds.

Completed 2 Flying Mount Quests trophy

Completed 2 quests that required a flying mount.

Won 2 Gauntlet Runs trophy

Won first place in two different Gauntlet Runs.

Completed a Set of Salvage Contracts trophy

Completed all contracts at a Salvage Contractor.

Completed 4 Rebel Outposts trophy

Defeat the outpost leader and recovered the tags from 4 Rebel Outposts.

Completed 3 Relic Ruins trophy

Discovered and completed 3 Relic Ruins.

Completed Arena Challenge Set trophy

Completed 1 Arena challenge set.

Defeated Machine Strike Challengers trophy

Won a match against 2 different Machine Strike challengers.

Obtained All Weapon Classes trophy

Obtained 1 weapon from every weapon class.

Used all Elemental States trophy

Inflicted every elemental state on an enemy at least once.

Performed 3 Melee Combos trophy

Successfully performed 3 different unlockable melee combos.

Stealth Killed 10 Machines trophy

Performed a stealth kill on 10 machines.

Tore off 100 components trophy

Detached 100 components from machines.

Picked up 5 Heavy Weapons trophy

Picked up 5 different heavy weapons.

10 Types of Machine Overriden trophy

Unlocked and used the overrides for 10 different types of machines.

Defeated the Enduring trophy

Defeated the Tenakth melee master known as the Enduring.

Fully Upgraded a Valor Surge trophy

Upgraded a Valor Surge to its maximum level.

Upgraded 3 Weapons trophy

Fully upgraded 3 weapons.

Upgraded 3 Outfits trophy

Fully upgraded 3 different outfits.

Upgraded Every Pouch Type trophy

Upgraded the Food Pouch, Potion Pouch, Resource Pouch, Trap Pouch, and any ammo pouch at least once.

Enhanced Weapon with Coils trophy

Equipped a weapon of any tier with 2 coils.

Unlocked 3 Weapon Techniques trophy

Unlocked a Weapon Technique for 3 different weapon classes.

Skill Tree Learned trophy (silver)

Learned all available skills on one tree.

Recovered 5 Different Collectables trophy

Completed 1 Survey Drone, 1 Black Box, 1 Relic Ruin, 1 Vista Point, and 1 Signal Tower.

Used Dye Flowers trophy

Used dye flowers to unlock and apply a new dye.

