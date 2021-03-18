All the new animals in Fortnite Season 6: How to tame them all

A new season of Fortnite is upon us with the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 and with it comes a whole host of major changes that have been brought on by the reality changing aftershocks of the Zero Crisis event.

The world is now prehistoric and the season has been given the name Primal and with that huge shift comes many changes in the game for you to discover. The Fortnite map changes are notable this time around and there are new Fornite skins including a Lara Croft update on the way.

And there are now animals too! If you are wondering what animals you can find in the game now then you have come to the right place! Here is all we need to know about the new animals that have been added to this latest season of Fortnite.

What are the new animals in Fortnite Season 6?

We don’t have the full list yet and we imagine that more and more animals will be added to the game as the weeks go on but here are the ones that we do know of that are in the game.

Frogs

Wolves

Chickens

Wild Boar

It seems unlikely that the list will end there and we will add more animals to the list as soon as they are announced or we come across them.

How to tame animals in Fortnite

So, the animals in Fortnite can be tamed, although we currently don’t know of a way to tame a frog which is probably because they aren’t known for being particularly savage. As for the others, here is all that you need to know.

It is worth noting here that you can now craft yourself a hunting cloak which will make the process of sneaking up on the animals a lot easier.

How to tame a wolf in Fortnite

Get exploring in the wild regions of The Island until you come across a wolf.

Take a wolf out and you will get some meat – a brand new resource to the game.

Now lure another wolf out by throwing the meat near it and then hide from it.

Carefully approach the wolf while it is distracted by the meat.

Now press down and hold the interact button and you will have yourself a tamed wolf!

How to tame a wild boar in Fortnite

Firstly, make sure you are equipped with some fruit and vegetables.

Head to the wild regions of The Island and keep an eye out for a boar.

Make sure you are out of sight to the boar and then throw some of that fruit and veg near it.

Once it is interested in the food, sneak up on it carefully.

Now press down and hold the interact button and a tamed boar shall be yours!

How to tame a chicken in Fortnite

Once again, The Island’s wild regions are where you will want to head.

There is no food needed this time so when you spot a chicken, chase that clucker down!

Now press down and hold the interact button and you will be the proud owner of a tamed chicken.

Now obviously chickens are not known to be violent or dangerous (unless you are playing a recent Assassin’s Creed game) but they do give you the power to jump higher than normal and to allow you to slow down a fall from higher ground.

Fortnite has said that the most dangerous animals are still to come and we are keeping our fingers crossed that the frogs, chickens, wolves and boar are going to be joined by much larger creatures – dinosaurs if the rumours are to be believed. Here’s hoping we will be taming and riding a T-Rex before we know it!

