Top 9 Celebrity Fortnite Skins: Best real-life celebs with costumes in the game

As Fortnite has evolved, so too have the skins – and now some real-life celebrities are in the game gunning for a victory royale.

Advertisement

While Fortnite may have only started out with a few default skins (including the iconic Jonesy), the makers are now seemingly on a quest to add every single pop culture figure ever to the roster, including comic book characters such as Harley Quinn and gaming icons like Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy.

A few real-life celebrities have snuck into the mix too, meaning you can play as your favourite rapper, DJ or streamer while looting and shooting, and see a few actual people interact with Jonesy, Peely and all the many other skins.

We’ve rounded up the best Fortnite celebrity skins below – and you can also check out our list of the six sweatiest Fortnite skins.

Marshmello

With his signature bucket helmet and light-up suit, Marshmello fits in so well with the Fortnite aesthetic that he could easily be mistaken for an original skin. However, the Marshmello skin was created for the game’s first-ever virtual concert, breaking Fortnite records as over 10 million players watched him perform live in February 2019.

Travis Scott

Given the success of the Marshmello concert, it wasn’t long before the game returned with another party royale. Fortnite followed up in a big way with the Astronomical event based on rapper Travis Scott’s tour of the same name. It was a mind-bending experience that saw a giant Travis Scott teleport players around the Fortnite map and indeed the whole galaxy – with Epic also releasing a special skin based on the rapper as well, as his own creation Astro Jack.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Major Lazer

Despite the name, Major Lazer is actually made up of three people, with the current line-up comprising of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. There’s only one skin however, based upon the animated character who represents the electronic dance trio and was the star of the group’s short-lived TV series.

Ninja

In January 2020, Epic Games went meta when it announced the Icon Series that would bring key entertainment figures to Fortnite, including popular streamers. It was fitting that the first gamer added to the battle royale was Ninja, who broke several records on streaming site Twitch playing Fortnite. The skin comes with his signature dyed hair, as well as a reactive headband that changes as you get eliminations.

Loserfruit

There’s no stopping the streamer skins now – Australian twitch live streamer Loserfruit became the second prominent Fortnite gamer to be added to the battle royale in June 2020. The skin is based on an outfit she wore to the Australian Open, and, fittingly, includes a pickaxe made out of fruit.

Lachlan

Fellow Australian Lachlan became the third streamer to be added to Fortnite in November 2020, replacing The Grefg, who was originally set to be the next in the Icon Series. Players could get the skin for free as a reward for winning Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy, and it features reactive clothing that glows after eliminations.

The Grefg

A year after he was announced and several delays later, Spanish streamer The Grefg became the fourth addition to the Icons Series. His character is red and yellow to represent the Spanish Flag and the Dragon Ball series, with a reactive style that can turn him completely red.

LazarBeam

The streamer skins just keep on coming, with YouTuber LazarBeam the next to join the Icon Series in March 2021. The outfit references LazarBeam’s previous career as a construction worker, and could be unlocked early in Lazar & Fresh’s Super Knockback Tournament.

Neymar Jr

After many years of dominating e-sports, Fortnite made a surprise collaboration with good old fashioned regular sports in the form of Neymar Jr. Announced as the secret skin for the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, Fortnite’s first real-life footballer can be unlocked by completing special challenges when the PSG player is available on 27th Aril 2021.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.