The 6 Sweatiest Skins in Fortnite – the best skins to pick now

First things first, sweat means something very different in Fortnite – which is a good thing as a sweaty skin does not sound like the type of thing we would want to seek out – at least not until Fortnite introduces showers.

In Fortnite, it is actually a term used to describe someone that flaunts their skills in the game despite not having any reason to – so a show-off basically. Why the word sweat? Well, show-offs put more effort in so they sweat more. Simple. right?

There has been no shortage of things to do in Fortnite of late (not that it’s ever quiet) and we have recently seen animals added into the game – with raptors one of the latest to be included. And the Fortnite weekly challenges continue too with new things to do and collect each week.

But back to our sweaty conversation, and here is all you need to know about the best and sweatiest skins you can find.

6 of the best and sweatiest skins in Fortnite

Renegade Raider

We have gone with Renegade Raider here but really this applies to all the OG Skins. Someone wearing this skin, and the other OG ones, will have been playing Fortnite since the very early days and they will wear their skin like a badge of honour.

Elite Agent

The elite agent skin goes way back in the world of Fortnite having been part of the rewards for completing the challenges in Chapter 1 Season 3 (we’re on Chapter 2 season 6 now for reference). In fact, it is actually one of the first skins in the game that can be classed as sweaty.

Ghoul Tropper

Much like Renegade Raider, this is another skin from the early days and if you see someone sporting it, it is almost a guarantee that they are a player of the sweaty variety! Someone wearing this will have sunk a lot of hours into the game and they will no doubt give you one heck of a challenge if you get into a fight with them!

Wild Cat

Wild Cat is certainly considered to be a sweaty skin, but she is also a rare skin as you could only get her by playing Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch – still a sweat though so do be cautious if you have a Wild Cat sighting while playing the game!

Superhero

This is one of the most controversial skins on the list. Superhero skins of themselves aren’t the problem, but those who change the skin colour to black are as they instantly have an advantage over everyone else playing – they can barely be seen if they are in the shadows!

Crystal

There is one bit of advice that we can give you about what to do if you are playing Fortnite and you see someone coming towards you wearing the Crystal skin and it’s very simple – run, run as fast as you can! The skin is renowned for being one that is equipped by players you won’t want to mess with and if you do try and take one on – all we can say is good luck!

