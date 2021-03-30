Who voices Jonesy in Fortnite? Why Agent John Jones sounds so familiar

Fan-favourite Jonesy has come a long way from his humble origins as a default skin in Fortnite: Battle Royale, even saving the universe during the Zero Point Crisis Event.

However, ever since Jonesy spoke in the game’s first-ever scripted cutscene, fans have been wondering who voices Fortnite’s unofficial mascot – and why he sounds so familiar.

Well if you’ve played any other big-budget video games in the last decade there’s a good chance you have heard him before – Jonesy isn’t the only gaming icon he voices.

Who voices Jonesy in Fortnite?

Jonesy is played by none other than voice artist Troy Baker, best known for his work as Joel in The Last of Us series and Sam Drake in Uncharted 4.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, however. He also voices Booker DeWitt in Bioshock Infinite, Arkham Knight in the Batman Arkham series, Kanji Tatsumi in Persona 4, and more recently Bruce Banner in Marvel’s Avengers. Plus, he voices Batman, Hawkeye, and Loki in several video games and animated media, and has contributed to the English dubs of Naruto, One Piece, and FullMetal Alchemist.

With Jonesy’s role in the battle Royale only getting bigger, there’s no doubt we’ll be hearing Baker’s distinctive tones in Fortnite once more, with the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 a likely bet.

