Avengers game Hawkeye DLC release date: When does the Future Imperfect DLC go live?

The Avengers launched themselves onto consoles and computers last year with their very own game, with the generic title Marvel’s Avengers, but there were some notable absences of heroes on the roster.

One of the biggest omissions was Hawkeye, who did not feature in the game at launch, but that is about to change as the king of the bow and arrow is on his way.

New DLC is coming, Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect, which will see the hero battling to save the present and the future from those that wish to do it harm.

But when can we play the new DLC, and what evil forces will Hawkeye be trying to take down? Read on for all you need to know!

When is Future Imperfect released?

Well, March 18th is a day that fans of the game will already have in their heads as that is when the shiny new next-gen upgrade for the game takes place for those who own an Xbox Series X or a PS5. It is also the day that Future Imperfect gets released – so less than a month to go now until we can play it! Oh, and did we mention it is free? If you own the game already, you won’t have to fork out a single penny to play it. We don’t know the exact time yet, but we’d hope to see the update pop up in the morning at some point.

What is the Future Imperfect story?

The story picks up after the events of the first DLC we had back in December, Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Kate Bishop – Taking AIM, and focuses on Clint’s search for the missing Nick Fury.

As per the official synopsis: “Clint finds himself wrapped up in a time-bending experiment, journeying to a future Earth, known as the Wasteland, destroyed by cosmic forces and inhabited by Maestro, an older, twisted version of Hulk who is as smart as he is strong.”

That sounds like an evil version of the Hulk, with a glorious beard, similar to the way that Marvel’s big green rage monster was portrayed in the Old Man Logan comic books.

Future Imperfect marks chapter two of the season one DLC content for the game, so look for more announcements, and new characters, announced soon as the story continues. We already know that Spider-Man is coming to PlayStation copies of the game, and Black Panther has been strongly hinted too.

Who is the Clint Barton Hawkeye voice actor?

The Avengers game voice cast is totally different to the MCU movie cast, so the dulcet tones of Jeremy Renner will not be heard here. Voicing Hawkeye in the game is Giacomo Gianniotti. He has provided voice work for the Uncharted series previously and will be known to fans of hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he plays Andrew DeLuca. He already popped up in the Kate Bishop DLC, but it’ll be fun to see him take centre stage on March 18th.

