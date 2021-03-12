Avengers game Hawkeye DLC price: Is the Future Imperfect DLC free?

Marvel’s Avengers: Operation Hawkeye – Future Imperfect is the fairly long name given to the next DLC chapter in Square Enix’s Avengers game. But is it free or will you have to pay for it?

That’s the question on many a fan’s mind as they eye up this Avengers game Hawkeye DLC, which certainly looks like a significant expansion for the video-game versions of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

The DLC will see present-day Hawkeye coming into contact with a grumpy older version of himself, who resides in dystopian potential future where the Kree have invaded Earth. But will you have to pay for the privilege of taking part? Read on to find out.

Is the Avengers game Hawkeye DLC free?

Yes, the good news is that the Avengers game Hawkeye DLC will be free for everybody that already owns the game. If you’ve paid for the main game already, you will not need to pay anything extra to jump back in and play through Hawkeye’s story.

When the DLC launches on 18th March 2021, all you will need to do is open the game. You should be prompted to install an update, and after you’ve done that, you should be able to select the ‘Future Imperfect’ DLC from the game’s main menu. Enjoy!

How much is the Avengers game price?

If you haven’t already bought the Avengers game, you might think that now is a great time to pay the piper and get involved. Perhaps a big new story event starring two versions of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye is exactly what you were waiting for, and now you’re happy to buy a copy of the game.

Buying a PS4 copy of the Avengers game would currently cost you £31.47 on Amazon, while an Xbox One version would set you back just £30.95. If you’re already the lucky owner of a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, you should also get a free next-gen upgrade on 18th March that will grant you better graphics and shorter loading times.

That’s not a bad price at all, considering that you get access to the main campaign (a great little story about Ms Marvel uniting the Avengers), all the online missions, and an on-going series of DLC chapters. The first DLC focused on Kate Bishop, now it’s Clint Barton in the spotlight, and a Spider-Man chapter is in the pipeline for PlayStation players as well.

