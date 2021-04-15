Fortnite: Harley Quinn Rebirth Skin and Batman comic revealed

Get ready Fortnite fans, as the caped crusader himself has a brand new adventure with the news that the Fortnite X Batman comic book series has now been officially announced!

And not only that, but you will be rewarded for buying each issue with a brand new exclusive Fortnite skin, each one based on a legendary DC character. The first of the bunch to be offered up is the rebirth skin for one Harley Quinn!

This is one of many exciting additions to Fortnite recently alongside the new Primal Fortnite map, the addition of animals to the game and a host of new things including skins from the footballing world!

But for all you need to know about the Fortnite Batman comic and how to get the new Harley Quinn Rebirth skin, we’ve got you covered below!

There has been a lot of speculation about the comics with fans pinning their hopes on certain additions coming alongside it and while we do not yet know the long-term plans for this, we at least know when it starts and what the first skin reward will be.

How to get the Harley Quinn Rebirth Skin in Fortnite

Dr Harleen Frances Quinzel is first up to get a skin, as part of this 6-part Batman/Fortnite comic book crossover, and while she has been in the game for a while now, her rebirth remix skin is one that fans have been wanting for some time now!

Happily, getting the skin is really simple – all you need to do is buy the comic when it is released on 20th April. Once you do, you will get a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items and the first one is Harley. That’s it!

Epic Games explained in its announcement blog, “Each print issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point will include a redeemable code for bonus DC-themed Fortnite digital items inspired by the events in the comic, starting with the new Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit. As an additional reward, any player who redeems all six codes from each of the six comic book issues will unlock the new Armored Batman Zero Outfit!”

Don’t fancy collecting the physical comics? In the United States, fans will also be able to get digital versions of codes by picking up the comics as part of a DC Universe online membership. That perk is only available in the States, though – you’ll need to seek out the physical comics if you live anywhere else!

What is the Fortnite X Batman comic series?

Under the title Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, this six-part comic book story will kick off on 20th April. Four more issues are on the way over the next few weeks, with the final issue set for July 6th.

The official synopsis teases: “A crack splits the sky above Gotham City… a tear in reality itself. This rift pulls the Dark Knight into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from… DC’s Batman has been drawn into Fortnite! As our hero fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face-to-face with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, Bandolier, and more.

“While the World’s Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point.

“Uncover secrets never before revealed in-game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art, and edge-of-your-seat excitement won’t want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island in a desperate attempt to save not only himself but other familiar faces from the DC universe… and perhaps the Multiverse too!”

As you can see from that, it very much is a comic set in the Fortnite world and it ties into some of the biggest events that the game has seen of late – namely the Zero Crisis finale that changed the game in many ways. We’ll keep you posted as more skins are revealed as part of this event!

