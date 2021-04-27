Fortnite update v16.30: Full patch notes for 27th April

Fortnite went down in the morning of 27th April in order to implement the latest patch: update v16.30.

Advertisement

Such downtime is routine for the game, with the battle royale going offline every few weeks as a scheduled maintenance window to fix bugs and implement new features.

We’ve already seen some exciting new features added to Chapter 2 Season 6 so far – including roaming raptors, a grappler bow and new skins, with the Neymar skin being one of the season’s biggest reveals so far.

Well there’s more where that came from – here’s everything new with Fortnite update v16.30.

Fortnite v16.30 update patch notes

The Fortnite Status Twitter account provided a summary of all the patch notes, which included additions to Battle Royale as well as Creative Mode:

Help Jonesy The First take on Raz

Keep ‘em guessing with a new, unpredictable Exotic Bow (the Unstable Bow)

Stay low, stay safe in a new LTM this weekend: The Floor Restores

Remaining Primal weapons, Makeshift weapons, & Bows added to Creative

There have also been some much-requested changes to the Inventory:

You can now hold the Inventory button with a Craftable item in-hand to jump right to the Crafting tab and hit Accept. No more navigating menus in a gunfight!

Inspecting an item will now show exact number values for stats like damage and fire rate.

The update is now live, and also adds the Neymar Jr. Quests that allows Battle Pass holders to unlock the iconic footballer’s skin as well as several bonus cosmetics.

Epic Games also shared a link to their Trello board, where there’s a full list of issues addressed by this update.

Read more:

Fortnite v16.30 update release date and server downtime

The Fortnite v16.30 update went live on Tuesday 27th April 2021, at the usual time of around 9am BST. As expected, there were a few hours of server downtime while the update was implemented – but the game is now online again with all new features live!

How to fix a Fortnite update with a slow download speed

As useful as these updates are, they can be a pain for those with a slower internet connection. However, there’s plenty of tricks that can help you out: move your device closer to the router if possible, and ideally plug in an ethernet cable. Pausing any other downloads or streams in your household will also help, as will closing any active software on your device so you can save processing power.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.