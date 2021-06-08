Fortnite Season 7 map: Biggest changes and new Points of Interest

The Fortnite Island – officially known as Apollo – has been through a lot over the years, from The Agency exploding to Galactus attacking and even a giant Travis Scott hosting a concert.

However, Chapter 2 Season 7 has seen aliens invade, and quite literally abduct a large portion of the iconic map.

The primal biome is no more, and now the island and its inhabitants have been thrust into a futuristic war against the attacking aliens.

This has, of course, meant that several sci-fi Points of Interest (POIs) have been added to the map, which arrived with update 17.00 along with new Battle Pass skins including the customisable Kymera.

So before you hop on the Battle Bus for the first time this season, here’s what you can expect from the new map and all the new locations.

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Minimap

Here is a high-res image of the #FortniteSeason7 map pic.twitter.com/0sHMAjJJiI — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 8, 2021

As is tradition now, the centre of the map has now been completely changed, with a UFO destroying the Spire completely. Gone is the primal biome that was spreading from the centre of the island, with the area reverting from its orange hue back to its lush green state.

However, not all POIs escaped untouched – Colossal Crops and Sweaty Sands have changed a bit to welcome our new alien overlords…

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Locations

The Aftermath

With The Spire dramatically exploding, all that’s left where the central tower once stood is a crater which houses a little lake.

All the Spire Guardian towers have been removed also, leaving behind an extra-terrestrial trail of purple vegetation that leads back to The Aftermath. They might be good places to find alien weaponry…

Corny Complex

Colossal Crops is no more, with the area now reverting to an appearance more similar to its Frenzy Farm days from Chapter 2 Season 4. Now called Corny Complex, the POI has expanded to a bigger area and now boasts a far more modern farm aesthetic than last season.

Believer Beach

Sweaty Sands has also received some tweaks, most notably the change of name to Believer Beach to reflect the area’s new hippie-esque decorations and alien markings. However, the layout remains largely the same.

Believer Beach is also a location featured in the new rubber duck challenge.

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Features

One of the biggest new additions, quite literally, is the large Independence Day-esque alien mothership hovering over the map. The UFO will reportedly teleport players occasionally, allowing them to loot inside the ship for fifteen seconds before being sent back to the map.

There are also several research labs reminiscent of Area 51 hidden around the map now, noted by their large satellite dishes and study of alien technology. Sounds like a good place to loot…

Keep an eye out – while some research labs are out in the open, some are quite cleverly hidden in mountainous areas.

