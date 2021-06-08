The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Gaming
  4. Fortnite Season 7 map: Biggest changes and new Points of Interest
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Fortnite Season 7 map: Biggest changes and new Points of Interest

Have no fear - while the new theme is out of this world, you'll still be dropping onto the iconic (but now alien-themed) Fortnite island.

Aliens invade the Fortnite map for Chapter 2 Season 7.

Published:

The Fortnite Island – officially known as Apollo – has been through a lot over the years, from The Agency exploding to Galactus attacking and even a giant Travis Scott hosting a concert.

Advertisement

However, Chapter 2 Season 7 has seen aliens invade, and quite literally abduct a large portion of the iconic map.

The primal biome is no more, and now the island and its inhabitants have been thrust into a futuristic war against the attacking aliens.

This has, of course, meant that several sci-fi Points of Interest (POIs) have been added to the map, which arrived with update 17.00 along with new Battle Pass skins including the customisable Kymera.

So before you hop on the Battle Bus for the first time this season, here’s what you can expect from the new map and all the new locations.

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Minimap

As is tradition now, the centre of the map has now been completely changed, with a UFO destroying the Spire completely. Gone is the primal biome that was spreading from the centre of the island, with the area reverting from its orange hue back to its lush green state.

However, not all POIs escaped untouched – Colossal Crops and Sweaty Sands have changed a bit to welcome our new alien overlords…

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Locations

The Aftermath

Epic Games
Epic Games

With The Spire dramatically exploding, all that’s left where the central tower once stood is a crater which houses a little lake.

All the Spire Guardian towers have been removed also, leaving behind an extra-terrestrial trail of purple vegetation that leads back to The Aftermath. They might be good places to find alien weaponry…

Corny Complex

Epic Games
Epic Games
Epic Games

Colossal Crops is no more, with the area now reverting to an appearance more similar to its Frenzy Farm days from Chapter 2 Season 4. Now called Corny Complex, the POI has expanded to a bigger area and now boasts a far more modern farm aesthetic than last season.

Believer Beach

Epic Games
Epic Games

Sweaty Sands has also received some tweaks, most notably the change of name to Believer Beach to reflect the area’s new hippie-esque decorations and alien markings. However, the layout remains largely the same.

Believer Beach is also a location featured in the new rubber duck challenge.

Fortnite Season 7 Map Changes: New Features

Epic Games
Epic Games

One of the biggest new additions, quite literally, is the large Independence Day-esque alien mothership hovering over the map. The UFO will reportedly teleport players occasionally, allowing them to loot inside the ship for fifteen seconds before being sent back to the map.

There are also several research labs reminiscent of Area 51 hidden around the map now, noted by their large satellite dishes and study of alien technology. Sounds like a good place to loot…

Keep an eye out – while some research labs are out in the open, some are quite cleverly hidden in mountainous areas.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Refurbished iPad Mini 2 WIFI – 16GB (Space Grey)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Get 30% off a refurbed iPad Mini 2 plus accessories!

Get offer