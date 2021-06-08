Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite for unlocking Kymera skin styles

Fans of Fortnite are jumping into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 today, and one of the first things they’re likely to discover is the need for Alien Artifacts in the game’s new status quo.

Finding these Alien Artifacts isn’t easy, but the rewards for doing so can be significant. For one thing, players can use Alien Artifacts to unlock styles for the highly customisable Kymera skin (which comes with the latest battle pass).

Now that the Fortnite servers are back online and the latest Fortnite patch notes have dropped (adding Rick & Morty and Superman content into the game), there’s nothing stopping you from dropping into the map and picking up these handy trinkets, just as long as you know where to look.

But where exactly can you find Alien Artifacts? Read on to find out all the locations.

Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the easiest ways to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite is to watch a video, like the one below, and go to the same locations that the well-informed player in the video does. Take a look here, for example:

If you prefer to figure things out for yourself, there are some places on the map you might want to explore. You should find one Alien Artifact in Catty Corner, atop a big metal pole that you’ll need to build towards in order to reach.

Another Alien Artifact can be found at The Crater (where the Spire used to be), but it’s worth noting that this is quite a busy location on the map and you might run into trouble in the form of other players.

The Weeping Wood is another place where an Alien Artifact can be found, nestled among some piles of wood within a damaged building.

Believer Beach is another place to go in search of Alien Artifacts. You should be able to find one on the stairs of a mini Spire there.

And finally (for now), head over to Corny Complex, where you should be able to find an Alien Artifact in a tree-laden forest area.

Those seem to be the only Alien Artifact sites for now, but we wouldn’t be able to see more appearing later on in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. We’ll be sure to keep you posted on that.

