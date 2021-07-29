Fortnite Rift Tour revealed: Dates and details for in-game musical event

While we are in the midst of making our way through the latest Fortnite weekly challenges, some more news has arrived and it sounds like we will need to get ourselves ready for quite the event in the crazy virtual world of Fortnite.

Fortnite really is the game that keeps on giving with weekly updates coming along to make sure that the game stays fresh, but this is far more than just a multiplayer combat game and there have previously been live shows in the game with rapper Travis Scott taking to the stage in the past.

And now another show looks to be on the way thanks to The Rift Tour and while information is a tad thin on the ground right now, here is what we know about it so far – including when the big event is set to take place.

When is the Fortnite Rift Tour?

The main event is set to run from the 6th August to 8th August 2021, but you can actually get in on the Rift Tour fun right now as the first wave of Rift Tour quests is active and ready to be undertaken.

As for the main event itself, little is known but we are told that all the information will be released on August 3rd – so only a few days until we learn all there is to discover. That being said, we can make some educated guesses about some of it.

Phil Rampulla, Head of Brand at Epic Games, has been talking about the event, saying: “Fortnite is a place for the imagination and the impossible. With Rift Tour, we’re bringing a musical journey to life that players can experience, feel, and join alongside their friends. We can’t wait to reveal our chart-topping headliner, and can’t wait for fans around the world to celebrate with us.”

As for who that chart-topping headliner could be, well rumours have been swirling for some time that Ariana Grande is performing in Fortnite and this could well be that time – although there are similar rumours about Lady Gaga and honestly, we would be happy with either.

As for what is happening when, well, all we have so far is a handy picture that tells us the dates to be ready for.

You can check out all the latest information in the Rift Tour tab on the Fortnite menu that has just been added and we’ll keep you posted with all the up to date news as and when we get it.

