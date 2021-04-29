When does Fortnite Season 6 end and Season 7 start?

It feels like only last week we were talking about the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 that kicked off with the dramatic and game-changing events of the Zero Crisis finale but already we are casting our eyes to the future and all that Chapter 2 Season 7 will bring.

And it has some way to go to try and outdo season 6 which featured the biggest update in some time. Amongst other things that the game gave us, we had animals in Fortnite, a new Primal map and new weapons like the Unstable Bow.

For all we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, including when we can expect it to begin, read on for all the information we have been able to dig up so far.

When does Fortnite Season 6 end?

Keep in mind that nothing has been confirmed as to when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will end, but there is speculation out there that comes from sources that have had a proven track record with early info in the past.

ESTNN are reporting that they believe the season will come to an end in June – June 8th to be precise – which does fit with the usual timeline of how long they tend to run for. This is backed up by trusty Twitter reporter HYPEX who has said the same thing.

Also backing this up is the current Battle Pass which is set to end on June 7th – so all signs are currently pointing to that date unless there is an unexpected delay.

When does Fortnite Season 7 start?

If Season 6 ends on June 8th, that could also be the day that the new season starts. Although that is a Tuesday and Thursday’s are currently the big day for Fortnite updates, it is when we get the new weekly Fortnite challenges, so that would put Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as starting up on June 10th.

Whatever the exact date is, as things stand, we expect that week to be a big week for Fortnite players.

As for what season 7 will include, well that is anyone’s guess right now. There are rumours that it will include a heavy focus on Zero Point and The Foundation, and the recent Fortnite Batman crossover could factor heavily, but we would be surprised if the changes were anywhere near the scale of what we had when Season 6 began.

Time will tell how right we are on that front.

