Fortnite: Where to place Rubber Ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach

If you’re working through the Week 1 challenges in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass, you may have come up against a Legendary Challenge that asks you to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach.

If you complete the three parts of this particular Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 challenge, you’ll be rewarded with 30,000 XP, which is certainly not to be scoffed at!

As is often the case with Fortnite challenges, though, the technique needed to complete this quest is not immediately obvious.

So if you’re wondering how exactly to place rubber ducks in those three locations, read on for all the essential info!

How to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach

If you’ve been flapping about trying to find a particular item for this task, fear not – there is no rubber duck item that you need to find in advance.

Instead of bringing your own duck, you just have to interact with the glowing duck outline that has already been set up for you at each location.

As you can see in the video above (made by a player whose already wearing the new Rick & Morty skin), it’s actually possible to complete these tasks pretty quickly if you know where to drop in the map.

You’ll find one of these glowing duck outlines at the petrol station at Pleasant Park, another at the basketball court at Retail Row, and the third one is at the swimming pool at Believer Beach. For the exact spots, check that video linked above.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 challenges are only just getting started, so we’ll be sure to bring you more guides in the coming weeks!

