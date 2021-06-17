Where to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven or Special Forces in Fortnite (Week 2)

After much anticipation, Fortnite season 7 is now underway and we’ve been having great fun with all the new alien-filled content that’s been showing up in the game, including Rick and Morty‘s Rick Sanchez.

Advertisement

Rick is a part of the Fortnite weekly challenges this week; you need to find him and then chat with him, but that is just one of many challenges that have been set for us and we have recapped the lot for you further down the page.

For your Rick hunt, and for tracking down the other characters you need to interact with, here is what you need to know.

How to find Rick Sanchez in Fortnite

For one of the weekly challenges this week, you need to hunt down three NPC characters. There are five to choose from: Rick, Marigold, Maven, Rook or Special Forces.

We’re taking a look at Rick first, so you will want to head to this location on the map to find where he is hanging out. Be ready to be insulted by him though because this is Rick we are talking about.

Drop in around this area at the start of a match and you are looking for the IO-guarded landmark satellite to the east of Weeping Woods called Defiant Dish. Look for the tallest building in the area, make your way to the top floor and you should spot Rick when you walk inside.

Simply interact with him and that will be one part of this challenge done. Wubbalubbadubdub!

How to find Rook in Fortnite

To find Rook, you will want to head to the satellite installation to the west of Dirty Docks and she will be fairly easy to spot once you’re there. Just like Rick, all you need to do is interact with her and then you can carry on your search for the others.

How to find Marigold in Fortnite

Marigold is an easy one to find. Head straight to the southeast corner of Lazy Lake and you will find her there ready to be interacted with.

How to find Maven in Fortnite

Above is where you will want to head when the match starts and you should aim to drop into the north of the Orchard in the satellite installation – it’s right between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs.

Once you spot Maven, interact and then it’s on to the next!

How to find Special Forces in Fortnite

When the match starts, aim to drop in by the mountainside next to Catty Corner and you are looking for the entrance to the mysterious base in the area. Special Forces will be right by that entrance so, once again, interact and that’s it – challenge over!

Are you still a bit stuck on where to find them? Here is a handy video that will show you exactly where to go to track them all down.

Read more:

Want a refresher of what all the other challenges are this week? Here they are:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As for the Legendary challenges, they are:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.