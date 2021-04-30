Fortnite Havaianas Creative Map announced, along with Fortnite flip-flops

Here’s a piece of news we didn’t see coming: Havaianas, the popular flip-flop brand, is teaming up with Epic Games for a Fortnite/Havaianas collaboration.

The surprising pop-culture crossover will take place in the game and in real life. The in-game element is a brand new Fortnite Creative Mode Map, dubbed The Havaianas Summer Island.

Developed by well-known Fortnite creators Alan ‘Shinohara’ Garcia and Mateus ‘Derponce’ Yoshitani, this sandal-shaped locale is available now for fans around the globe to explore.

How to get the Havaianas Fortnite Map

If you want to visit The Havaianas Summer Island, you simply need to boot up Fortnite Creative Mode and enter the code 6301-8935-3098. The map was opened to the public on 30th April, so you can access it now if you want to!

With a chill summertime vibe, The Havaianas Summer Island has sandy shores in abundance, as well as a number of Havaianas stores dotted around. Fans of Fortnite will spot some familiar elements, too, which have been included as Easter eggs.

Designer Garcia said of the project: “Havaianas had the great idea of using its Creative Mode to fit into the universe of Fortnite, allowing fans to raise their imagination to maximum levels, thus creating the best possible experience for players all over the world.”

This Havaianas X Fortnite collaboration will also have a real-life element, as we mentioned earlier. You might have guessed, there are Fortnite flip-flops available to buy.

A range of three Fortnite-themed prints is now available on the Havaianas website, at a price point of £26 GBP.

There will also be a special promotional event running on the 14th May, with players able to earn discounts on the flip-flops if they share in-game images from the special Havaianas island. Simply share your snaps of the island on social media using the hashtag #HavaianasFortniteDay and you should be rewarded.

All in all, this is certainly an unexpected team-up, but it also seems like quite a fun one. It’s nice to see a big brand working with Fortnite fans to create something playable, rather than just slapping a new skin into the game for the sake of some promotion. What’s not to like?

